Cross River State, Afreximbank Seal Hosting Rights for AfSNET 2026 in Calabar, Positioning Nigeria as Regional Trade Hub

Naija247news – Lagos, September 8, 2025 – Nigeria’s Cross River State has secured the hosting rights for the 6th African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference, following a landmark Hosting Agreement signed with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on the sidelines of the ongoing Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025) in Algiers, Algeria.

The signing ceremony, held during the Sub-Sovereign Business Engagement session, brought together key continental leaders. The pact was inked by Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, and Prince Bassey Edet Otu, Executive Governor of Cross River State, positioning Calabar as the host city for AfSNET 2026.

Calabar as Africa’s Sub-Sovereign Investment Destination

The 2026 edition of AfSNET, scheduled for Calabar, will bring together state governors, city mayors, investors, development financiers, and policymakers from across Africa and the Caribbean to deliberate on trade, infrastructure, and industrialisation opportunities. The conference will showcase investment-ready projects, host B2B matchmaking sessions, and highlight cultural diplomacy as a tool for attracting investors.

Governor Otu declared:

“We are honoured to host AfSNET 2026 and showcase Cross River as a gateway to investment in Nigeria and West Africa. This event will catalyse economic growth, foster partnerships, and elevate our state’s profile on the continental stage.”

AfSNET’s Decentralisation Agenda

Launched in 2021 by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, AfSNET has become a continental platform for empowering sub-sovereign governments—states, provinces, and municipalities—as engines of intra-African trade.

Prof. Oramah reaffirmed Afreximbank’s vision:

“When we launched AfSNET, our goal was to amplify the voices of Sub-Sovereign governments in shaping economic policy and unlocking investment. Development must be decentralised—beginning in cities, states, and provinces, before cascading upward to influence national and continental progress.”

Echoing this, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of AfCFTA, said:

“Africa’s transformation will not be built from the top down alone. AfCFTA provides the framework, IATF provides the marketplace, and AfSNET is the bridge connecting local power with continental impact.”

Track Record of Impact

Since inception, AfSNET has supported transformative projects across Africa, including:

Industrial parks and Special Economic Zones in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Deep seaport development in Cross River State, Nigeria.

The Nyanza Light Metals project in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Feasibility studies for Africa’s first blockchain-enabled continuous manufacturing facility for essential medicines in Kisumu, Kenya.

The forum has also served as a launchpad for sub-national diplomacy, positioning African states and provinces as credible destinations for global investors.

Looking Ahead to 2026

AfSNET 2026 in Calabar is expected to build on the momentum of past editions held in Durban (2021), Abuja (2022), Cairo (2023), and Kisumu (2024). With Nigeria battling to diversify its economy away from oil, hosting the conference represents both a symbolic and practical opportunity for Cross River to reposition itself as a hub for logistics, green industrialisation, and trade facilitation under AfCFTA.

Preparations are underway for a world-class gathering featuring plenary sessions, exhibitions, and investment roadshows, while leveraging Calabar’s reputation as a tourism and cultural destination to offer participants a unique experience.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.