Athan Achonu Pushes for Diaspora Voting, Zoning Reform — A Gamechanger Ahead of 2027 Elections?

Abuja, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — Former lawmaker and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2023 Imo State election, Sen. Athan Achonu, has reignited the call for constitutional recognition of Diaspora voting and zoning reform, stressing that both are critical to Nigeria’s democratic growth and economic stability.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, Achonu urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize Diaspora voting as part of his administration’s electoral reforms, noting that Nigerians abroad send back billions annually yet remain politically excluded.

“It is a paradox that Nigerians in the Diaspora, who contributed $20.93 billion in remittances in 2024—four times Nigeria’s FDI—are disenfranchised. With current technology, we should already have a secure digital platform for them to vote,” Achonu declared.

Analysts say his demand could reshape the political landscape ahead of 2027, where Diaspora voters—many of whom are politically active, educated, and reform-minded—could sway tightly contested presidential races.

Zoning: A Push for Stability

Achonu also pressed for constitutionalised zoning, urging the presidency to be rotated among the six geopolitical zones, starting with the South-East and North-East, which have yet to produce a president since 1999.

“This deliberate constitutional reform will entrench inclusivity and stability. When a zone takes its turn, it should enjoy a full eight years uninterrupted,” he said.

If adopted, this would dramatically alter succession politics, potentially reducing the dominance of certain regions while giving marginalized areas a path to the presidency.

On Economy and Subsidy Proceeds

The ex-lawmaker applauded Tinubu’s tax reforms, describing them as a bold step to reduce oil dependency and create fiscal sustainability.

However, he criticized the management of fuel subsidy proceeds, accusing governors of failing to improve citizens’ welfare despite receiving billions from the redistributed funds.

“Most governors have shown little evidence of using these proceeds to improve human development. Since they enjoy constitutional immunity, I propose a larger allocation to local governments, which can be held directly accountable,” he argued.

Political Implications

Observers note that Achonu’s interventions are part of a wider debate over Nigeria’s democratic inclusivity. Diaspora voting would enfranchise millions of Nigerians abroad, many of whom favor reformist candidates, while zoning reform could rebalance power in favor of long-excluded regions.

For President Tinubu, who has promised electoral reform, the question is whether his administration will embrace these politically sensitive proposals or sidestep them ahead of 2027.

Either way, Achonu’s advocacy ensures that Diaspora voting and zoning will remain on the front burner of Nigeria’s political discourse.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.