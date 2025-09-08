Menu
Appeals Court Upholds $83.3m Defamation Verdict Against Trump in E. Jean Carroll Case

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Washington, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) – A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump’s bid to overturn a jury verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carrollfor defamation.

Trump had argued the judgment was “excessive and invalid” following a recent Supreme Court decision expanding presidential immunity. But in a ruling by a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the judges upheld the damages, ruling that Trump “failed to identify any grounds” to reconsider their earlier decision on immunity.

The panel further concluded that the trial court “did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury’s damages awards are fair and reasonable.”

Trump Faces Mounting Legal Setbacks

The ruling comes just days after Trump’s lawyers signaled plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a separate $5 million verdict awarded to Carroll in another civil case.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and later defaming her when he denied the allegations. Jurors in Carroll II found in 2023 that Trump sexually abused Carroll and defamed her in 2022.

In the earlier case, Carroll I, which was filed first but tried later, Trump was also found liable for defamatory statements he made in 2019.

While Trump argued that both cases should have been treated separately, the appellate judges disagreed, ruling that “the statements were identical in material respects because both accused Carroll of fabricating the sexual assault allegations for improper purposes.”

They added: “The jury in Carroll II decided that Carroll was telling the truth.”

Presidential Immunity Argument Rejected

Trump’s legal team also argued that the Supreme Court’s July 2024 decision in Trump v. United States, which granted former presidents presumptive immunity for “official acts,” should shield him.

But the appeals court flatly rejected this, noting that his comments about Carroll were not official acts and thus not protected.

“We are not persuaded,” the judges wrote.

Carroll’s Lawyers Celebrate Ruling

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, welcomed the decision, telling CNBC:

“We look forward to an end to the appellate process so that justice will finally be done.”

Trump’s legal team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The panel that issued Monday’s ruling consisted of two judges appointed by President Joe Biden and one appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

