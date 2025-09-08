ACS2: Ethiopian prime minister seeks African-led climate solutions, green industrialisation

Naija247news reports that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged African nations to chart their own course in addressing climate change, calling for African-led innovation and a shift away from dependency on external aid. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) in Addis Ababa, Ahmed highlighted the continent’s untapped potential to pioneer green industrialization without compromising natural resources.

Naija247news understands that the summit, themed “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development”, gathered African leaders, climate experts, and policymakers to outline strategies ahead of the upcoming COP30 negotiations.

According to Naija247news, Ahmed stressed that African countries should stop defining themselves by their deficiencies, such as lack of finance or technology, and instead focus on their assets. “Let us begin with what we have: the youngest population in the world, the fastest-growing solar belt on earth, vast arable land, and rich deposits of minerals for green technologies,” he declared.

Naija247news gathered that the Ethiopian leader also showcased the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a powerful example of sustainable development. The soon-to-be-commissioned hydroelectric project is set to generate over 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy, not just for Ethiopia but for the broader East African region. Ahmed described it as “a continental symbol of self-reliance, unity, and clean energy.”

In a bold proposal, Ahmed called for the creation of an African Climate Innovation Compact to galvanise indigenous technological and policy solutions. “By 2030, it should deliver 1,000 African solutions across energy, agriculture, water, transport, and resilience,” he said.

Naija247news reports that Mahamoud Youssouf, Chair of the African Union Commission, lent his full support to Ahmed’s vision, emphasising that any climate financing for Africa must be equitable and sustainable. He underscored the importance of dismantling global structural inequalities that have left African nations vulnerable despite contributing the least to global emissions.

Naija247news gathered that the ACS2, which will run from September 8 to 10, aims to present a unified African voice in climate negotiations, promote scalable financing mechanisms, and solidify homegrown strategies to foster resilience and green growth across the continent.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.