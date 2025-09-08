Menu
93% of Nigerian Firms Adopt AI as Privacy Becomes Strategic Priority — Zoho Report

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 8, 2025 (Naija247news) — A new report by Zoho has revealed that 93 per cent of Nigerian companies have embraced artificial intelligence (AI), while 84 per cent have strengthened privacy measures, signaling a shift toward responsible AI adoption across industries.

Speaking at Zoholics Nigeria 2025, Zoho’s annual user conference held in Lagos, Country Head Kehinde Ogundaresaid Nigerian firms are moving beyond experimental AI projects to organization-wide applications.

“This reflects Zoho’s philosophy of building privacy-first AI tools that help businesses grow while protecting customer trust,” Ogundare said.

The Arion Research study, conducted for Zoho, further found that 94 per cent of firms now have a privacy officer or team, while 40 per cent allocate significant IT budgets to privacy initiatives.

Other findings include:

  • 65% of firms increased awareness of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDPA).

  • 57% conduct AI privacy audits, 57% apply data minimization, and 52% demand explainability of AI decisions.

  • 69% invest in data analysis skills, 53% in AI literacy, and 40% in prompt engineering for generative AI.

Despite progress, 37% of companies cite lack of technical expertise as a barrier, though many are responding with upskilling programs.

Zoho also reported 75% customer growth in Nigeria in 2024, driven by demand for Zoho Workplace, Zoho Books, Zoho Campaigns, and Zoho One, especially in financial services, IT, energy, education, media, and retail.

Chief Analyst at Arion Research, Michael Fauscette, said Nigeria’s model demonstrates that “AI adoption and strong governance can go hand in hand, turning privacy into a competitive advantage.”

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

