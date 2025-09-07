Menu
Diplomatic Relations

US Tightens Visa Policy: Non-Immigrant Applicants Must Apply in Country of Residence

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 7, 2025 (Naija247news) – The United States has rolled out a new directive mandating all non-immigrant visa applicants to schedule their interview appointments strictly at embassies or consulates located in their country of nationality or residence.

In a statement released by the U.S. Department of State on September 6, Washington warned that applicants who attempt to process their visas outside their home country may face longer appointment wait times and risk losing their non-refundable application fees.

“Applicants for U.S. nonimmigrant visas (NIV) should schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or residence,” the statement read.

The policy further emphasized that only in rare humanitarian, medical, or foreign policy emergencies will exceptions be granted. Diplomatic categories such as A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas, and UN-related travel remain exempt.

For Nigerian applicants, this means all interviews must now be booked at either the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate in Lagos, eliminating the option of applying in other countries, a practice that had become common due to heavy backlogs.

The U.S. government explained that the move was aimed at streamlining visa processing and reducing fraud risks but acknowledged that wait times would vary by location.

This marks the latest development in Washington’s ongoing tightening of U.S. visa rules, a trend that began under the Donald Trump administration and continues to affect global mobility.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

