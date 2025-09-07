Uba Sani to el-Rufai: Firearms alone won’t end banditry — don’t politicise insecurity

Naija247news reports that a rift has emerged between Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, over the approach to tackling insecurity in the North-West. Governor Sani has openly rejected El-Rufai’s hardline stance on banditry, warning against politicizing the issue and calling for a holistic, community-driven approach to restoring peace.

Naija247news gathered that Sani made the remarks on Saturday in Kaduna during the public presentation of *Where I Stand*, a book authored by the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi and translated into Arabic by Sheikh Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo. Representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, Sani used the platform to directly counter El-Rufai’s recent comments on national television.

Naija247news understands that El-Rufai, in a television interview on August 31, had dismissed the non-kinetic strategy to insecurity as “nonsense,” accusing the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) of coordinating ransom payments to bandits. He stated, “The only repentant bandit is a dead one… bomb them, reduce them to nothing.”

Responding, Sani said such rhetoric was politically motivated and failed to reflect the realities on the ground. “Insecurity can’t be resolved solely through the use of firearms. Whoever makes such a claim is only playing politics,” he said. “We must fear God and stop deceiving the people.”

According to Naija247news, Governor Sani argued that the root causes of banditry in the North-West, poverty, illiteracy, and rural neglect, require more than military solutions. He lamented the country’s overstretched security architecture, noting that Nigeria has fewer soldiers now than it did after the civil war in 1970, despite a population increase of over 100 million.

Naija247news gathered that Sani’s administration has implemented a peace-driven, non-kinetic model in areas like Birnin Gwari, involving traditional rulers and religious leaders in intelligence gathering and conflict resolution.

He emphasised that solving insecurity is a shared responsibility between federal and state governments. “We were elected by the people, and it is our duty to protect them,” Sani said, urging fellow leaders to rise above blame games and adopt people-centred solutions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.