“Trump Warns India Is Drifting Toward China Amid Tariffs and Trade Tensions”

“US-India relations face strain as President Trump criticizes New Delhi’s Russia ties and hints at new trade restrictions”

WASHINGTON D.C. – Former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that India is moving closer to China, raising fresh concerns about the future of U.S.-India relations. The comments come amid Trump’s assertive tariffs on Indian imports and repeated public rebukes of Indian policy choices.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together,” Trump posted on social media, alongside a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

China responded cautiously, emphasizing that its growing ties with India aim to enhance mutual interests and are not directed at the United States. “The world should be a stage for win-win cooperation, not a battlefield,” said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu.

India’s foreign ministry declined to comment directly on Trump’s remarks, stressing that relations with the U.S. remain grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.

Trump’s frustration appears linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and resistance to U.S. demands on trade and tariffs. He has previously described the 50% tariffs on Indian goods as “very hot,” reflecting his displeasure over perceived slights.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added fuel to the debate, suggesting that India might apologize to Washington and reconsider its membership in the BRICS alliance, which includes China, Russia, and Brazil, and align more closely with the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, far-right activist Laura Loomer hinted at potential U.S. restrictions on Indian IT outsourcing, which powers 62% of India’s IT revenue and employs over 5.4 million developers. Trump adviser Peter Navarro criticized India for maintaining the “highest tariffs in the world,” blaming them for U.S. job losses.

The SCO summit in Tianjin highlighted warming ties between India and China, with Modi and Xi advancing border disengagement and easing visa restrictions. While India has historically pursued strategic autonomy, balancing its presence in Beijing-led forums like BRICS and SCO with U.S.-led initiatives such as the Quad, Trump’s comments underscore rising tensions in global geopolitics.

Analysts note that India’s independent foreign policy, especially its engagement with both China and Russia, is central to New Delhi’s strategy for a multipolar Asia. Pictures of Xi, Modi, and Putin smiling together went viral, drawing global attention and signaling that India-China-Russia cooperation could complicate U.S. strategic goals.

As the trade and geopolitical tug-of-war continues, the world is watching whether India will lean toward Beijing or Washington, with Trump warning that the U.S. may impose further economic measures if ties are not realigned.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.