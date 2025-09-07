Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Trump Warns India Is Drifting Toward China Amid Tariffs and Trade Tensions”

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

“US-India relations face strain as President Trump criticizes New Delhi’s Russia ties and hints at new trade restrictions”

WASHINGTON D.C. – Former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that India is moving closer to China, raising fresh concerns about the future of U.S.-India relations. The comments come amid Trump’s assertive tariffs on Indian imports and repeated public rebukes of Indian policy choices.

“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together,” Trump posted on social media, alongside a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

China responded cautiously, emphasizing that its growing ties with India aim to enhance mutual interests and are not directed at the United States. “The world should be a stage for win-win cooperation, not a battlefield,” said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu.

India’s foreign ministry declined to comment directly on Trump’s remarks, stressing that relations with the U.S. remain grounded in mutual respect and shared interests.

Trump’s frustration appears linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and resistance to U.S. demands on trade and tariffs. He has previously described the 50% tariffs on Indian goods as “very hot,” reflecting his displeasure over perceived slights.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added fuel to the debate, suggesting that India might apologize to Washington and reconsider its membership in the BRICS alliance, which includes China, Russia, and Brazil, and align more closely with the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, far-right activist Laura Loomer hinted at potential U.S. restrictions on Indian IT outsourcing, which powers 62% of India’s IT revenue and employs over 5.4 million developers. Trump adviser Peter Navarro criticized India for maintaining the “highest tariffs in the world,” blaming them for U.S. job losses.

The SCO summit in Tianjin highlighted warming ties between India and China, with Modi and Xi advancing border disengagement and easing visa restrictions. While India has historically pursued strategic autonomy, balancing its presence in Beijing-led forums like BRICS and SCO with U.S.-led initiatives such as the Quad, Trump’s comments underscore rising tensions in global geopolitics.

Analysts note that India’s independent foreign policy, especially its engagement with both China and Russia, is central to New Delhi’s strategy for a multipolar Asia. Pictures of Xi, Modi, and Putin smiling together went viral, drawing global attention and signaling that India-China-Russia cooperation could complicate U.S. strategic goals.

As the trade and geopolitical tug-of-war continues, the world is watching whether India will lean toward Beijing or Washington, with Trump warning that the U.S. may impose further economic measures if ties are not realigned.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Thousands March in Washington D.C. to Protest National Guard Deployment”
Next article
“OPEC+ Set to Boost October Oil Output, But Growth Likely Slower Than Recent Hikes”
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writerhttp://naija247news.com
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Governor Soludo Inaugurates 489-Member Campaign Council Ahead of November Anambra Governorship Poll”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Anambra, Sept. 6, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Charles Soludo...

“Temi Otedola Officially Becomes Temiloluwa Ajibade Following Marriage to Mr Eazi”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Sept. 6, 2025 (Naija247news) – Temi Otedola, daughter...

Borno Governor Zulum Introduces Free Meals, ₦300,000 Incentives to Boost School Enrollment in Northern Borno”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Gajiganna, Borno State, Sept. 5, 2025 (NAN) – Governor...

“Nigerian Stock Market Sees N90.3bn Turnover as NGX ASI Dips 0.94% Amid Mixed Trading”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 5, 2025 (NAN) – Investors on the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria