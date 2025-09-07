Tinubu Set for Landslide Victory in South-West in 2027, Says House Committee Chairman

Naija247news reports that the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Aderemi Oseni, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a resounding landslide victory in the South-West region during the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that Hon. Oseni, who represents the Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State, made this assertion while addressing journalists in Lagos on Sunday. He stated that the South-West region remains solidly behind President Tinubu, adding that political stakeholders and grassroots mobilisers are already putting strategic plans in place to deliver a massive victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Naija247news, Hon. Oseni highlighted the efforts of his political support group, Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF), which has already commenced mobilisation efforts across all six states of the South-West. He disclosed that the group, which comprises over 200,000 active members, has set a target to deliver 10 million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

“In the South-West, we have a vision to achieve at least 75 percent voter turnout and ensure APC secures nothing less than 10 million votes in the presidential election,” Oseni said.

Naija247news understands that the lawmaker lauded President Tinubu’s ongoing reforms and described the administration’s infrastructure initiatives as unprecedented. He pointed out that the federal government has commenced rehabilitation, reconstruction, and new construction of road infrastructure across nearly all states of the federation.

“Our findings clearly show that Nigeria is in transition from the period of deplorable road infrastructure to an era of linking our economy to the development of strategic transport infrastructure projects,” he stated.

He cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as key examples of legacy projects redefining the nation’s infrastructure development under Tinubu’s leadership. The Ibadan-Ilesa-Akure-Benin Highway is another major project receiving attention, according to the lawmaker.

Naija247news reports that Oseni criticised opposition voices who, he claimed, focus only on the country’s challenges while ignoring the tangible progress made. He stressed that Tinubu is laying the foundation for a new Nigeria, anchored on competitive economic policies, efficient governance, and transformative infrastructure.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.