Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Tinubu Set for Landslide Victory in South-West in 2027, Says House Committee Chairman

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Aderemi Oseni, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a resounding landslide victory in the South-West region during the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that Hon. Oseni, who represents the Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State, made this assertion while addressing journalists in Lagos on Sunday. He stated that the South-West region remains solidly behind President Tinubu, adding that political stakeholders and grassroots mobilisers are already putting strategic plans in place to deliver a massive victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Naija247news, Hon. Oseni highlighted the efforts of his political support group, Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF), which has already commenced mobilisation efforts across all six states of the South-West. He disclosed that the group, which comprises over 200,000 active members, has set a target to deliver 10 million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

“In the South-West, we have a vision to achieve at least 75 percent voter turnout and ensure APC secures nothing less than 10 million votes in the presidential election,” Oseni said.

Naija247news understands that the lawmaker lauded President Tinubu’s ongoing reforms and described the administration’s infrastructure initiatives as unprecedented. He pointed out that the federal government has commenced rehabilitation, reconstruction, and new construction of road infrastructure across nearly all states of the federation.

“Our findings clearly show that Nigeria is in transition from the period of deplorable road infrastructure to an era of linking our economy to the development of strategic transport infrastructure projects,” he stated.

He cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as key examples of legacy projects redefining the nation’s infrastructure development under Tinubu’s leadership. The Ibadan-Ilesa-Akure-Benin Highway is another major project receiving attention, according to the lawmaker.

Naija247news reports that Oseni criticised opposition voices who, he claimed, focus only on the country’s challenges while ignoring the tangible progress made. He stressed that Tinubu is laying the foundation for a new Nigeria, anchored on competitive economic policies, efficient governance, and transformative infrastructure.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse, ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday Evening
Next article
FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NUPENG tells Nigerians to ignore truck drivers’ association, insists on strike

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...

FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Two years after its Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Odukoya,...

Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse, ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday Evening

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerians will join millions around the...

Osimhen Ruled Out of Nigeria vs South Africa World Cup Qualifier After Shin Injury

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Uyo, Nigeria — The Super Eagles have suffered a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NUPENG tells Nigerians to ignore truck drivers’ association, insists on strike

Top Stories 0
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers...

FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal

Business & Economy 0
Two years after its Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Odukoya,...

Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse, ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday Evening

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerians will join millions around the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria