Geopolitics

“Thousands March in Washington D.C. to Protest National Guard Deployment”

By: Naija247news

Date:

“Demonstrators demand President Trump end federal troop presence amid claims of ‘authoritarian overreach’”

WASHINGTON D.C. – Thousands of residents took to the streets of Washington D.C. on Saturday in the “We Are All D.C.” march, calling on President Donald Trump to end the deployment of National Guard troops in the capital. The protest included undocumented immigrants, Palestine supporters, and local activists who carried placards reading “Trump must go now,” “Free DC,” and “Resist Tyranny.”

“I’m here to protest the occupation of D.C.,” said Alex Laufer, one of the demonstrators. “We’re opposing the authoritarian regime, and we need to get the federal police and the National Guard off our streets.”

Trump deployed the troops last month, citing a spike in crime and a need to re-establish law, order, and public safety. The move included placing the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control and sending ICE officers to patrol the streets. However, official data from the Justice Department revealed that violent crime in 2024 reached a 30-year low in the city, raising questions about the necessity of the federal surge.

“What they’re trying to do in D.C. is what they’re trying to do in other dictatorships,” said another protester, who gave only his first name, Casey. “They’re testing D.C., and if people tolerate it enough, they’re gonna do it to more areas. We have to stop it while we still can.”

Currently, over 2,000 troops, including contingents from six Republican-led states, are patrolling the city. The Army recently extended the DC National Guard’s orders through November 30, though no official end date has been confirmed.

The D.C. Attorney General, Brian Schwalb, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the deployment, arguing that it is unconstitutional and violates federal laws. Yet some residents have welcomed the presence of the troops, particularly in downtown and tourist areas, while calling for deployments in high-crime, underserved neighborhoods.

Mayor Muriel Bowser praised the federal law enforcement surge for reducing incidents such as carjackings but expressed hope that the National Guard’s mission would end soon. She has signed an order requiring the city to coordinate closely with federal authorities.

As the debate intensifies, Washington D.C. stands at the center of a national conversation on federal authority, civil liberties, and the limits of executive power, with citizens demanding accountability and an end to what many see as an overreach of government force.

