Arts & Entertainment

“Temi Otedola Officially Becomes Temiloluwa Ajibade Following Marriage to Mr Eazi”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 6, 2025 (Naija247news)Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has officially changed her surname to Ajibade, days after her high-profile wedding to Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.

On Friday, Temi shared a wedding photo on Instagram with the caption “Mr and Mrs Ajibade”, confirming her new identity as Temiloluwa Ajibade. The 29-year-old actress and entrepreneur’s post has since sparked a wave of online reactions and congratulatory messages from celebrities including Davido, Simi, Veekee James, Toke Makinwa, DJ Cuppy, Tacha, and Adesua Etomi.

The couple, who tied the knot in August, staged a series of glamorous weddings across three countries: a civil ceremony in Monaco, a Yoruba traditional wedding at the Otedola family residence in Dubai, and a church wedding in Iceland. Interestingly, Temi revealed that they had already held their court wedding in Monaco on May 9, 2025, coinciding with her mother’s birthday.

Temi’s decision to adopt her husband’s surname reignited discussions across Nigerian feminist and social circles, with some expecting her to retain the Otedola name or hyphenate it. Feminist commentator Rachelle (@omo_kosoko)weighed in on social media, emphasizing that marriage should not compel women to change their surnames. Others argued that taking a spouse’s name reflects family unity.

During the celebrations, Femi Otedola offered a traditional note of advice, telling his daughter, “You have to succumb to your husband; he’s your boss. Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy. Blessed guy.” His remarks sparked debate over Nigeria’s enduring cultural expectations surrounding marriage.

Despite differing opinions, Temi and Mr Eazi continue to share moments from their union, securing their status as one of 2025’s most celebrated celebrity couples, bridging the worlds of music, film, fashion, and business.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Borno Governor Zulum Introduces Free Meals, ₦300,000 Incentives to Boost School Enrollment in Northern Borno”
“Governor Soludo Inaugurates 489-Member Campaign Council Ahead of November Anambra Governorship Poll”
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

