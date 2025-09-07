“Temi Otedola Officially Becomes Temiloluwa Ajibade Following Marriage to Mr Eazi”

Lagos, Sept. 6, 2025 (Naija247news) – Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has officially changed her surname to Ajibade, days after her high-profile wedding to Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi.

On Friday, Temi shared a wedding photo on Instagram with the caption “Mr and Mrs Ajibade”, confirming her new identity as Temiloluwa Ajibade. The 29-year-old actress and entrepreneur’s post has since sparked a wave of online reactions and congratulatory messages from celebrities including Davido, Simi, Veekee James, Toke Makinwa, DJ Cuppy, Tacha, and Adesua Etomi.

The couple, who tied the knot in August, staged a series of glamorous weddings across three countries: a civil ceremony in Monaco, a Yoruba traditional wedding at the Otedola family residence in Dubai, and a church wedding in Iceland. Interestingly, Temi revealed that they had already held their court wedding in Monaco on May 9, 2025, coinciding with her mother’s birthday.

Temi’s decision to adopt her husband’s surname reignited discussions across Nigerian feminist and social circles, with some expecting her to retain the Otedola name or hyphenate it. Feminist commentator Rachelle (@omo_kosoko)weighed in on social media, emphasizing that marriage should not compel women to change their surnames. Others argued that taking a spouse’s name reflects family unity.

During the celebrations, Femi Otedola offered a traditional note of advice, telling his daughter, “You have to succumb to your husband; he’s your boss. Temi, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You found a great guy. Blessed guy.” His remarks sparked debate over Nigeria’s enduring cultural expectations surrounding marriage.

Despite differing opinions, Temi and Mr Eazi continue to share moments from their union, securing their status as one of 2025’s most celebrated celebrity couples, bridging the worlds of music, film, fashion, and business.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.