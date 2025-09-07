Menu
State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

“Stop Politicising Banditry, Guns Alone Won’t Solve Insecurity — Governor Uba Sani Warns Opposition”

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

“Governor highlights poverty, unemployment, and neglect as root causes, praises Kaduna Peace Model involving community, traditional, and religious leaders”

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Saturday urged the opposition to refrain from politicising the issue of insecurity, warning that bandits cannot be eliminated through force alone. He delivered the caution during the public presentation of “Where I Stand”, a book by the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, translated into Arabic by Sheikh Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo.

Governor Sani emphasized that the insecurity in Nigeria’s North West differs from the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, which is ideologically driven. He noted that poverty, unemployment, and the neglect of rural communities are at the heart of banditry.

“Insecurity can’t be resolved solely through the use of firearms,” he stressed, adding, “Whoever makes such a claim is only playing politics. We must fear God and stop deceiving the people because that approach will not work.”

Highlighting the country’s limited security manpower, Governor Sani noted, “In 1970, after the civil war, Nigeria had about 300,000 soldiers. Today, we have fewer than 250,000, while our population has increased by over 100 million. How then can anyone say guns alone will solve the problem? It is impossible.”

He also lamented the absence of security personnel in large areas of the Northwest, noting that in places like Zamfara, Birnin Gwari, or the forests of Katsina, one can travel for kilometers without seeing a single policeman or soldier.

Governor Sani praised the Kaduna Peace Model, a non-kinetic approach developed by communities, traditional leaders, and religious figures to tackle insecurity. He cited the example of Birnin Gwari, where the Emir led efforts to restore peace after six months of community engagement to understand the root causes of banditry.

He further called on political leaders to take responsibility for their constituencies. “We should not deceive our people by blaming President Tinubu or National Security Adviser Babagana Ribadu. It is our duty, as elected leaders, to protect our people. I embarked on the non-kinetic approach in Kaduna because I will be held accountable before God,” he stated.

Governor Sani represented President Bola Tinubu as the special guest of honour at the event, which was organized by Jamaátu Izalatul Bidáh Wa ‘iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS).

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
