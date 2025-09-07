Menu
Geopolitics

South Sudan Repatriates Mexican National Deported from United States Amid Human Rights Assurances

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Naija247news – Juba, September 6, 2025 – South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that it has repatriated a Mexican national who had been deported to Juba by the United States in July, following diplomatic consultations with Mexico.

According to an official statement, Mexico provided guarantees that the citizen, identified as Jesús Muñoz Gutiérrez, would not face torture, inhumane treatment, or unfair prosecution upon his return. Gutiérrez was formally handed over to Mexico’s designated ambassador, Alejandro Ives Estivill, who arrived in Juba on Friday to receive him.

International Assurances and Diplomatic Protocols

South Sudan emphasized that the repatriation was carried out in line with international human rights conventions. Juba further stated that it remains committed to collaborating with global partners to ensure the safe and dignified return of deported foreign nationals.

Officials disclosed that six additional third-country nationals, who were also deported to South Sudan by the United States, remain under government supervision pending further arrangements for their return to their respective countries.

U.S. Deportations and Regional Implications

The development comes at a time when deportations from the United States are drawing international scrutiny, particularly regarding the treatment of deportees and compliance with global human rights standards. While Washington maintains that deportations follow due process, recipient nations often seek diplomatic assurances to avoid accusations of complicity in abuse.

This case underscores the delicate balance between migration policy, human rights obligations, and diplomatic relations—issues that resonate strongly across Africa, where thousands of migrants face deportation pressures from Europe and North America each year.

Nigeria and African Relevance

For Nigeria and other African countries, the South Sudan-Mexico case highlights the importance of consular protection for nationals abroad and the need for clear bilateral frameworks when handling deportees. With migration being both an economic and humanitarian issue for the continent, governments are increasingly called upon to ensure that citizens are treated fairly and lawfully when deported.

Next Steps

South Sudan’s foreign ministry reaffirmed its position that it will not allow deported individuals to face inhumane treatment or unfair judicial processes once returned to their home countries. The ministry said ongoing discussions with partner nations aim to resolve the cases of the remaining six individuals currently in Juba.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

