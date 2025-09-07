Menu
“President Tinubu Approves ₦1.85 Billion for Chibok Girls’ Education and Rehabilitation Until 2027”

By: Naija247news

Date:

“Federal Government pledges sustained academic, vocational, and psychosocial support for rescued Chibok girls, highlighting commitment to resilience and national healing”

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the education and rehabilitation of the rescued Chibok girls, approving ₦1.85 billion to sustain their welfare and academic support until 2027.

The Ministry of Education, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that the government has committed ₦1,854,277,768to cover tuition fees, accommodation, vocational training, psychosocial care, medical support, and parental assistance.

“Mr. President has continued to approve the payment of tuition, accommodation, and associated fees to the American University of Nigeria (AUN) to safeguard the education of these young women. The Federal Government has committed the sum of ₦1.85 billion to complete the Chibok Girls Intervention Programme, covering tuition, accommodation, vocational training, psychosocial care, and other support up to 2027,” the statement read.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa emphasised that the government’s intervention is both a financial and moral obligation, with President Tinubu demonstrating statesmanship by prioritising the girls’ education above partisan politics.

“This commitment is not only financial; it is moral. It represents Nigeria’s pledge to turn a dark chapter in our nation’s history into a story of resilience, dignity, and hope. The education of Nigerian children is beyond partisan politics. Mr. President has ensured that even those studying in institutions owned by his fiercest critics are not deprived of their education and rehabilitation,” Alausa stated.

Beyond tuition, the Chibok Girls Intervention Programme also provides vocational starter packs, child and parental support, surgical care, travel logistics, and National Health Insurance enrolment. The Ministry noted that monitoring and evaluation of the girls’ academic progress will continue for the next three years.

More than a decade has passed since 276 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram in April 2014. While many escaped or were released over the years, 108 young women remain under federal care, with 68 enrolled at AUN, Yola.

The abduction triggered the global #BringBackOurGirls campaign, drawing attention from international figures like Michelle Obama and Malala Yousafzai. Although some girls have been rescued, advocacy groups and parents continue to urge the government to intensify efforts to secure the freedom of the 82 girls still missing.

