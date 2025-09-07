Peter Obi Takes Short Break from Public Engagements on Doctor’s Advice

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he will be stepping back briefly from official and public engagements to prioritise his health, following medical advice

Obi disclosed the development in a statement on Saturday, explaining that the decision was taken after he began feeling unwell during engagements in Enugu.

“Earlier in Enugu, I was not feeling well. I visited the hospital where the doctor gave me some medication and advised me to take a day or two days rest,” he revealed.

The former governor confirmed that he would be unable to attend several scheduled activities both within and outside Nigeria this weekend due to the doctor’s instruction.

“In obedience to the doctor’s advice, I will not be able to meet up with all my scheduled engagements within and outside the country this weekend,” Obi said, apologising to those affected.

He tendered an apology to supporters and stakeholders, adding:

“I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this might cause and humbly plead for understanding.”

Recent Activities Before the Break

Before announcing his health-related rest, Obi highlighted some of his recent engagements. On Friday, after speaking at a Tourism event in Enugu, he visited Good Hope Specialist Hospital in Isulo, Orumba South LGA of Anambra State, a facility being acquired by the Aguata Diocese of the Church of Nigeria.

He made an initial ₦10 million contribution to aid the Diocese’s acquisition and revitalisation of the hospital.

“Healthcare remains one of the most meaningful investments we can make. Faith-based organisations have shown, time and again, that with the right support, they can deliver excellence,” Obi said.

He commended the Diocese’s vision to transform the facility into a comprehensive health complex with a School of Nursing, Midwifery, and Health Technology.

After his stop in Isulo, Obi proceeded to Owerri, where he attended a dinner hosted by Barrister Nnaemeka Maduagwu in honour of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Health First

Despite his busy schedule, Obi stressed that his health must come first and that he will strictly adhere to medical guidance to ensure a swift recovery.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.