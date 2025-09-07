Osimhen Ruled Out of Nigeria vs South Africa World Cup Qualifier After Shin Injury

Uyo, Nigeria — The Super Eagles have suffered a major setback ahead of their must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa, as star striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out with injury.

The 26-year-old Napoli forward sustained a shin injury during Nigeria’s narrow 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Saturday, September 6, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Despite initially attempting to continue after receiving treatment, Osimhen was forced off in the 35th minute and replaced by Cyril Dessers.

Team media officer Promise Efoghe confirmed on Sunday, September 7, that Osimhen woke up in discomfort and will not travel with the squad to Bloemfontein.

“Team doctor confirmed Victor Osimhen’s injury is a bruise on his shin. He woke up this morning with discomfort and will not be traveling with the squad to South Africa for Tuesday’s game,” Efoghe stated.

The absence of Osimhen is a huge blow for coach Finidi George, as Nigeria seeks to revive its qualification hopes. The victory over Rwanda was Nigeria’s first in five matches, lifting them to third in Group A with 10 points after seven games.

Group leaders South Africa sit firmly on top with 16 points, and Tuesday’s clash in Bloemfontein on September 9 is expected to be decisive, with just three matches remaining in the qualifiers.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.