“OPEC+ Set to Boost October Oil Output, But Growth Likely Slower Than Recent Hikes”

“Crude production increase expected amid ongoing unwind of three-year cuts, as global markets watch for Saudi-led decisions”

LONDON – The OPEC+ coalition of oil-producing nations is expected to raise its crude production capacity for October, though likely at a more moderate pace than previous increases, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The alliance, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and other allied producers, is scheduled for a virtual meeting on Sunday at 12:30 GMT to determine the next month’s output.

While one source indicated a potential output increase of 135,000 barrels per day (bpd), another projected it could range between 200,000 and 350,000 bpd. In September, the group boosted production by 548,000 bpd, continuing a series of increases that reversed nearly three years of production cuts dating back to April.

Since resuming incremental output hikes, OPEC+ has raised quotas by roughly 2.5 million bpd. Another modest increase would mean unwinding a second layer of voluntary cuts totaling 1.65 million bpd ahead of schedule. Sources said discussions are expected to focus on gradual monthly increments to fully lift the voluntary cuts.

Ahead of Sunday’s session, global oil markets reacted with caution. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) closed 2.4% lower, while Brent crude futures (CO1:COM) fell 2.1%. Natural gas futures (NG1:COM) also dipped 1.6%, amid speculation that Saudi Arabia is pushing for further output increases.

Investors are closely monitoring the market, with several energy ETFs such as USO, BNO, UCO, SCO, USL, DBO, DRIP, GUSH, USOI, UNG, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, FCG, and XLE likely to respond to any production guidance from OPEC+.

The outcome of the meeting will be crucial for global energy markets, as analysts weigh the impact on oil prices, supply stability, and inflationary pressures worldwide.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.