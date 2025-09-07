NUPENG tells Nigerians to ignore truck drivers’ association, insists on strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to proceed with its planned industrial action over what it describes as Dangote Refinery’s deliberate suppression of workers’ rights, following the company’s alleged refusal to allow drivers of its imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks to join the statutory union.

Naija247news gathered that NUPENG, through a joint statement signed by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, reiterated its position that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the union will withdraw its services nationwide, halting the lifting and distribution of petroleum products from depots.

Naija247news understands that the dispute centres around the creation of the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), which NUPENG says is a management-sponsored entity, allegedly formed by the Dangote Group and MRS Energy owner, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, to replace legitimate union representation for 10,000 CNG truck drivers.

According to Naija247news, the union strongly dismissed a statement credited to Enoch Kanawa, who signed as president of DTCDA and urged Nigerians to ignore NUPENG’s strike threat. The union described Kanawa as a lawyer and not a tanker driver, accusing him of fronting for corporate interests seeking to deny workers their constitutional right to freedom of association.

Naija247news reports that Kanawa, formerly Executive Secretary of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), is said to have deep ties with Dantata and previously sought leadership within NARTO with his backing. NUPENG argues that this connection undermines the independence of the DTCDA.

“The DTCDA is nothing more than a management creation to suppress the legitimate unionisation of truck drivers,” NUPENG declared, asserting that both the association and its address are linked directly to MRS Energy headquarters in Apapa, Lagos.

The union also warned that “some unscrupulous capitalists are attempting to revive slavery,” adding that the refusal to allow drivers join NUPENG is a denial of basic human rights.

Naija247news understands that despite efforts by some PTD members and DTCDA to distance themselves from the strike, NUPENG remains resolute, warning that from September 8, workers will begin seeking alternative employment unless their demands are met.

The union concluded by calling on the public and media to reject propaganda and support the fight for workers’ rights, insisting, “Our solidarity remains constant.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.