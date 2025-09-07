Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

NUPENG tells Nigerians to ignore truck drivers’ association, insists on strike

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to proceed with its planned industrial action over what it describes as Dangote Refinery’s deliberate suppression of workers’ rights, following the company’s alleged refusal to allow drivers of its imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks to join the statutory union.

Naija247news gathered that NUPENG, through a joint statement signed by its National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, reiterated its position that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the union will withdraw its services nationwide, halting the lifting and distribution of petroleum products from depots.

Naija247news understands that the dispute centres around the creation of the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA), which NUPENG says is a management-sponsored entity, allegedly formed by the Dangote Group and MRS Energy owner, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, to replace legitimate union representation for 10,000 CNG truck drivers.

According to Naija247news, the union strongly dismissed a statement credited to Enoch Kanawa, who signed as president of DTCDA and urged Nigerians to ignore NUPENG’s strike threat. The union described Kanawa as a lawyer and not a tanker driver, accusing him of fronting for corporate interests seeking to deny workers their constitutional right to freedom of association.

Naija247news reports that Kanawa, formerly Executive Secretary of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), is said to have deep ties with Dantata and previously sought leadership within NARTO with his backing. NUPENG argues that this connection undermines the independence of the DTCDA.

“The DTCDA is nothing more than a management creation to suppress the legitimate unionisation of truck drivers,” NUPENG declared, asserting that both the association and its address are linked directly to MRS Energy headquarters in Apapa, Lagos.

The union also warned that “some unscrupulous capitalists are attempting to revive slavery,” adding that the refusal to allow drivers join NUPENG is a denial of basic human rights.

Naija247news understands that despite efforts by some PTD members and DTCDA to distance themselves from the strike, NUPENG remains resolute, warning that from September 8, workers will begin seeking alternative employment unless their demands are met.

The union concluded by calling on the public and media to reject propaganda and support the fight for workers’ rights, insisting, “Our solidarity remains constant.”

**Meta Description:**

**Tags:**
, MRS Energy, Nigerian Unions, Naija247news

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Two years after its Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Odukoya,...

Tinubu Set for Landslide Victory in South-West in 2027, Says House Committee Chairman

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Chairman of the House of...

Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse, ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday Evening

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerians will join millions around the...

Osimhen Ruled Out of Nigeria vs South Africa World Cup Qualifier After Shin Injury

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Uyo, Nigeria — The Super Eagles have suffered a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal

Business & Economy 0
Two years after its Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Odukoya,...

Tinubu Set for Landslide Victory in South-West in 2027, Says House Committee Chairman

Politics & Governance 0
Naija247news reports that the Chairman of the House of...

Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse, ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday Evening

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerians will join millions around the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria