Arts & Entertainment

Nollywood Actor Ibrahim Chatta Mourns Son’s Death Days After Peju Ogunmola’s Loss

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has been thrown into mourning following the death of his son. The 54-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and fans.

Chatta confirmed the sad news in a post on Saturday, though he did not reveal details surrounding his son’s passing.

Sharing a photo of the late boy, the veteran actor wrote:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

The announcement drew swift reactions from the Nollywood community and fans, who filled his comment section with messages of support and sympathy.

This tragedy comes just days after the industry mourned another painful loss. On Tuesday, veteran actress Peju Ogunmola lost her son, Ayomikun Oluwanisola, a development that sent shockwaves across the film industry.

Actress Biola Adebayo had described Ogunmola’s loss as devastating, writing on Instagram:

“This is a big loss. This is devastating and heartbreaking. This is tragic. May God Almighty comfort Mummy Peju Ogunmola who just lost her only child. May God Almighty be with the family and loved ones at this tough time.”

The Nollywood industry has been hit by a string of tragedies in recent weeks, leaving many colleagues and fans reflecting on the fragility of life.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

