Nollywood Actor Ibrahim Chatta Mourns Son’s Death Days After Peju Ogunmola’s Loss

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has been thrown into mourning following the death of his son. The 54-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and fans.

Chatta confirmed the sad news in a post on Saturday, though he did not reveal details surrounding his son’s passing.

Sharing a photo of the late boy, the veteran actor wrote:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

The announcement drew swift reactions from the Nollywood community and fans, who filled his comment section with messages of support and sympathy.

This tragedy comes just days after the industry mourned another painful loss. On Tuesday, veteran actress Peju Ogunmola lost her son, Ayomikun Oluwanisola, a development that sent shockwaves across the film industry.

Actress Biola Adebayo had described Ogunmola’s loss as devastating, writing on Instagram:

“This is a big loss. This is devastating and heartbreaking. This is tragic. May God Almighty comfort Mummy Peju Ogunmola who just lost her only child. May God Almighty be with the family and loved ones at this tough time.”

The Nollywood industry has been hit by a string of tragedies in recent weeks, leaving many colleagues and fans reflecting on the fragility of life.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.