“Nigerian Stock Market Sees N90.3bn Turnover as NGX ASI Dips 0.94% Amid Mixed Trading”

Lagos, Sept. 5, 2025 (NAN) – Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) traded 3.117 billion shares worth N90.295 billion in 118,018 transactions during the week ended Friday, marking a 5.73% increase in total transaction value compared with the previous week.

Trading spanned four days, as the Federal Government observed Friday, Sept. 5, as a public holiday for Eid el-Maulud.

The Financial Services Industry dominated market activity, accounting for 2.542 billion shares valued at N30.357 billion in 52,390 deals—representing 81.55% of total equity volume and 33.62% of total value. The Services and Consumer Goods sectors followed, with 114.61 million shares (N816.38 million) and 105.45 million shares (N5.492 billion) traded, respectively.

Sovereign Trust Insurance, Access Holdings, and Fidelity Bank were the most active stocks, collectively trading 1.685 billion shares worth N9.813 billion, or 54.05% of total volume and 10.87% of total value.

Despite high turnover, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell 0.94%, closing at 138,980.01 points, while market capitalization declined to N87.937 trillion. Most sector indices closed lower, except NGX Growth (+0.15%) and NGX Commodity (+0.04%). The NGX ASeM index remained flat.

In terms of stock performance, 19 equities gained, led by Sovereign Trust Insurance (+14.23%), Secure Electronic Technology (+12.94%), Cornerstone Insurance (+12.36%), NCR Nigeria (+9.96%), and SCOA Nigeria (+9.83%).

Conversely, 64 equities declined, including DAAR Communications (-23k), UPDC (-90k), AIICO Insurance (-55k), Champion Breweries (-N2.30), and PZ Cussons Nigeria (-N4.90), while another 64 stocks remained unchanged.

The week’s trading reflected a mix of optimism and caution, with strong sectoral activity offset by broad index declines, highlighting the market’s sensitivity to domestic and global economic dynamics.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.