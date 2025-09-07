Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse, ‘Blood Moon’ on Sunday Evening

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerians will join millions around the world on Sunday evening to witness a rare astronomical event — a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the “blood moon.”

The phenomenon occurs when the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that completely covers the lunar surface. As a result, the moon takes on a reddish hue, giving rise to the term blood moon.

According to astronomers, the total eclipse will last about 82 minutes and will be visible across Africa, Asia, Australia, and parts of Europe. While countries like Spain and Norway will only see a partial eclipse, observers in Nigeria will enjoy the entire spectacle from beginning to end.

Other African countries set to witness the eclipse include Togo, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Ghana, Chad, Niger, and São Tomé and Príncipe. However, westernmost regions of Africa may miss the early stages due to later moonrise times.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to watch without protective glasses or equipment. Viewers can enjoy the celestial event with the naked eye.

NASA also noted that the next total lunar eclipse after this weekend will occur on March 3, 2026, making Sunday’s event a rare opportunity for sky watchers.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.