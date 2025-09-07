Nigeria Keep 2026 World Cup Hopes Alive with 1-0 Win Over Rwanda

Naija247news – Lagos, September 6, 2025 – Nigeria’s Super Eagles kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying dreams alive on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Rwanda, thanks to an early second-half overhead kick from substitute Tolu Arokodare.

The win moves Nigeria up to third place in Group C, six points behind leaders South Africa, with three crucial matches remaining. The Super Eagles now face a potentially decisive clash against South Africa on Tuesday, a match widely expected to shape the group’s final standings.

⸻

Key Moments and Player Updates

Arokodare, recently signed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, got a decisive touch on Ola Aina’s 52nd-minute effort, sending the ball just under the crossbar and breaking through Rwanda’s disciplined defence.

Top striker Victor Osimhen, the former African Footballer of the Year, was forced off in the first half with a left foot injury. His availability for the South Africa trip remains uncertain, posing a potential challenge for coach Jose Peseiro.

Rwanda’s defeat drops them to fourth place in Group C with eight points from seven matches, leaving the door open for Nigeria to continue their push for automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

⸻

Group Standings and Controversy

South Africa currently leads the group but may be docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in March—a sanction that FIFA has yet to enforce. The group winners qualify directly, making the upcoming fixtures pivotal for all contenders.

⸻

Nigerian Fans Hopeful

Having appeared in six previous World Cup finals but missing the last tournament in Qatar, Nigerian fans are optimistic that the Super Eagles can secure their spot in 2026. Saturday’s victory showcased both resilience and tactical discipline, reinforcing Nigeria’s reputation as a continental football powerhouse.

