Nigeria Denies Ebola Outbreak as DRC Records New Cases

Abuja, September 6, 2025 – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reassured Nigerians that there are currently no cases of Ebola virus disease in the country, following a confirmed outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a public health advisory issued on Friday, the NCDC highlighted that while the DRC Ministry of Health reported 28 suspected Ebola cases and 15 deaths—including four health workers—in Kasai Province as of September 4, 2025, laboratory tests in Kinshasa confirmed the Ebola Zaire strain as the cause.

Despite the absence of cases in Nigeria, the NCDC has intensified surveillance at borders and entry points nationwide and is strengthening healthcare facilities to improve infection prevention and control.

“Early recognition, isolation of patients, and supportive treatment reduce the risk of death,” the NCDC warned. The agency urged Nigerians to maintain strict hand hygiene, avoid contact with persons showing symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding, and refrain from handling raw bushmeat or wildlife.

Health workers have been advised to maintain a high index of suspicion, strictly follow infection prevention protocols, and immediately report any suspected cases.

The Ebola Zaire strain responsible for the DRC outbreak has an approved vaccine, Ervebo, and response teams supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) have been deployed to affected communities.

Travel advisories have also been issued. Nigerians are advised to avoid non-essential trips to countries with confirmed Ebola cases. Travelers arriving in Nigeria from such countries within the past 21 days who develop symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or unexplained bleeding are urged to contact the NCDC’s toll-free line at 6232 for immediate assessment.

This is not Nigeria’s first encounter with the deadly virus. On August 6, 2014, the country recorded its first Ebola case when a Liberian-American man, Patrick Sawyer, flew into Nigeria from Liberia. Sawyer died from the disease alongside nurse Justina Obi Ejelonu and doctor Amaeyoh Adadevoh, who treated him. Six other deaths were recorded in the outbreak. On October 20, 2014, the WHO declared Nigeria Ebola-free, marking a significant public health achievement.

The NCDC emphasized that continued vigilance, prompt reporting, and adherence to health protocols remain essential to preventing any potential spread of Ebola in Nigeria.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.