NGX market valuation drops by N832bn | Investors reduce trade by 2.5%

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited recorded a slight downturn in market activity last week, as equity investors traded a total of 3.11 billion shares valued at N90.29 billion in 118,018 transactions, Naija247news reports.

Naija247news gathered that the figure represents a 2.56 percent decrease in traded volume compared to the previous week’s 3.19 billion shares worth N85.39 billion across 142,477 deals. The reduced trading days, occasioned by the public holiday marking the Eid-ul-Maulud celebration, contributed to the lower activity levels.

Naija247news understands that the All-Share Index (ASI) of the NGX declined by 0.94 percent, closing the week at 138,980.01 points, down from 140,295.50 points recorded the previous week. Similarly, the market capitalisation shed N832 billion, settling at N87.93 trillion from N88.76 trillion.

Dominance of Financial Services Sector

According to Naija247news, the Financial Services Industry led trading activity, with 2.54 billion shares exchanged at a value of N30.35 billion in 52,390 deals. This sector alone accounted for 81.55 percent of total trading volume and 33.62 percent of the overall value.

The Services Industry followed with 114.61 million shares worth N816.38 million in 6,098 deals. Consumer Goods took third position with 105.45 million shares valued at N5.49 billion traded across 13,346 transactions.

Top Three Traded Equities

Naija247news reports that Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc emerged as the most traded stocks. Collectively, they accounted for 1.68 billion shares valued at N9.81 billion in 9,367 deals. These three equities contributed 54.05 percent of total volume and 10.87 percent of market value for the week.

Top Gainers of the Week

Naija247news gathered that Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 14.23 percent to close at N2.97 per share. Secure Electronic Technology followed, with a 12.94 percent gain to end at N0.96 per share, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc climbed 12.36 percent to N7.18 per share.

Other notable gainers included NCR Nigeria Plc, which appreciated by 9.96 percent to N11.55, and SCOA Nigeria, which rose 9.83 percent to N6.59.

Major Decliners

Naija247news understands that DAAR Communications Plc led the losers, falling by 21.10 percent to N0.88 per share. UPDC Plc followed with a 13.85 percent loss to N5.60. AIICO Insurance Plc also dipped by 13.61 percent to close at N3.49 per share.

Champion Breweries lost N2.30 to close at N15 per share, while PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc recorded a 36.90 percent decline, closing at N32 per share, down by N4.90 over the four-day trading period.

