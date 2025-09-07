Menu
Muyiwa AdejobiA Pair of Glasses, A Symbol of Police Impunity in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Tope Temokun

At first glance, some may dismiss this incident as trivial—just a pair of sunglasses. But beneath that surface lies a far deeper problem: the reckless abuse of power, the contempt for citizens’ rights, and the audacity of a law officer to act outside the very law he is sworn to uphold.

The Nigerian Police Force has long carried the stain of impunity. Every now and then, however, an incident emerges that so vividly exposes the rot within the system that it cannot be ignored. Such is the case of former Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who stands publicly accused—without denial—of directing a uniformed agent to violently snatch activist Omoyele Sowore’s Ray-Ban eyeglasses during a peaceful protest.

This was no minor misstep. The Nigerian Constitution is unambiguous: Section 34 guarantees the dignity of the human person; Section 44 protects against unlawful deprivation of property. Adejobi’s alleged role in this shameful episode, only belatedly corrected when the police returned the glasses, amounts not merely to public theft but a brazen violation of constitutional rights. To dispossess a citizen of his property by force is not only criminal—it is tyrannical.

The role of the Police PRO is to foster trust between the institution and the people. Adejobi weaponized it instead, wielding his office as an instrument of intimidation. This was not a lapse of judgment; it was an abuse of office and a misuse of state authority for personal ends. Little wonder the Nigerian Police is among the most distrusted institutions in the country: too often its officers conduct themselves as rulers over the people, not servants of the law.

Impunity Cannot Last Forever

In Nigeria, public officials frequently mistake power for immunity. They act lawlessly, retire into comfort, and expect history to forget. But accountability is a debt that does not expire. Adejobi must understand that the time will come when he will be compelled to answer for his record as PRO of Nigeria’s most sensitive law enforcement organ—an office he allegedly used not to protect the people, but to hold them in contempt.

This is not about a pair of sunglasses. It is about the principle that no individual—no matter their rank, uniform, or office—is above the law. If a police spokesperson can allegedly orchestrate such petty tyranny in public, what horrors occur in the dark corners of detention cells? How many more rights have been trampled under his command?

Nigeria cannot progress if lawlessness thrives at the very heart of law enforcement. Muyiwa Adejobi’s conduct is not just a personal stain—it is a reminder of the institutional arrogance and impunity that continue to cripple the Nigerian Police. He may hide behind the uniform, but the day of reckoning will surely come, and justice will demand an answer.

The Nigerian people—particularly those committed to human rights and the public interest—must ensure that abuses committed in public office are neither ignored nor erased. Adejobi’s record of misconduct must be documented, and when the wheels of justice turn, he must face full accountability. Only then can we begin to build a society where law enforcers are truly bound by the same law they claim to enforce.

Tope Temokun

Lawyer and Human Rights Activist

