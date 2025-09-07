“Kenneth Okonkwo: PDP, Labour Only Exist on Paper, ADC Is the Voice of the Opposition”

Abuja, Sept. 6, 2025 (Naija247news) — Prominent lawyer and coalition member, Kenneth Okonkwo, on Friday declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has established itself as Nigeria’s primary opposition force, insisting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have collapsed into irrelevance.

Okonkwo, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, argued that the major opposition parties “exist only on paper,” as many of their leaders either align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or with the ADC, which has been adopted as the coalition platform for the 2027 general elections.

“Strictly speaking, there is no longer any party like the PDP or LP. They are just existing on paper because whoever is in the PDP is either supporting the APC or the ADC. That’s what it is,” he said.

Okonkwo pointed to internal disunity, citing former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike’s open declaration of support for rival presidential candidates as evidence of PDP’s collapse. He further argued that the Labour Party lacks the structure to mount a serious challenge in 2027.

ADC as the 2027 Alternative

Okonkwo, who once served as a spokesperson for Peter Obi during the 2023 election, dismissed suggestions that the ADC would automatically adopt Obi as its presidential candidate.

“The ADC is going to a democratic, free, fair presidential primary election, and whoever emerges, the party will support the person against Tinubu in 2027. That is the democratic thing to do,” he said.

He stressed that the ADC was “courting every Nigerian without preference for anybody,” framing the next election as “the people of Nigeria against the APC.”

Background: The Coalition and 2027

On July 2, 2025, opposition heavyweights including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai formally adopted the ADC as their coalition platform.

Both Atiku (formerly of the PDP) and Obi are seen as central figures in the movement to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

However, the APC remains defiant. President Tinubu, during a June 25 visit to Nasarawa State, dismissed the coalition leaders as “political IDPs.”

“Just don’t pay them any attention. They are the political IDPs. Don’t give them a home. The hope is here,” Tinubu told his supporters.

As the 2027 presidential race intensifies, the ADC’s claim to being the country’s sole opposition voice may reshape Nigeria’s political map, raising questions about whether unity among old rivals can truly challenge an entrenched ruling party.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.