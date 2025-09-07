Jonathan’s betrayal and Askaris in Nigerian politics

Naija247news reports that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan recently offered a rare and emotional reflection on his political experience, openly addressing the theme of betrayal within Nigeria’s political sphere. Speaking at the 70th birthday celebration of his former Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Aiyegbeni Oghiadomhe, in Benin, Edo State, Jonathan declared: *“Politics in the Nigerian standard is about betrayals. I have witnessed a lot of betrayal during the 2015 election.”*

Naija247news understands that Jonathan’s statement has reignited conversations around the pervasive culture of political betrayal in Nigeria, a phenomenon not new to the nation’s democratic journey. Jonathan’s pain is not isolated, but rather reflective of a historical pattern stretching back to the First Republic, where political loyalty often bowed to ambition and survival instincts.

According to Naija247news, notable political icons such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo were victims of internal betrayal. Awolowo, once imprisoned and later described by an associate as having gone “insane” due to political failure, was sabotaged by his closest allies. Figures like Chief Ayo Rosiji and Chief S.L. Akintola defected from his camp, further fracturing the Yoruba political bloc.

Naija247news gathered that these betrayals often mirrored godfather-godson relationships that turned sour. The case of former Anambra Governor Chris Ngige and political financier Chris Uba remains instructive. Ngige’s refusal to adhere to a shrine-bound oath to Uba led to a public political scandal that exposed the underbelly of Nigerian political patronage.

Beyond Nigeria, Naija247news reports that similar betrayal haunted South Africa’s anti-apartheid movement. Jacob Dlamini’s *Askari* details the life of Comrade September, an ANC fighter turned apartheid collaborator after torture. His betrayal, emblematic of political treachery under duress, ended in his untimely and suspicious death.

From Bola Tinubu’s complex entanglements with successors in Lagos to Peter Obi’s sour relationship with Willie Obiano in Anambra, and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s fallout with Ganduje in Kano, Naija247news notes that betrayal seems less of an aberration and more of a systemic feature in Nigerian politics.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.