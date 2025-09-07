‘I won’t delete tweet’ — Sowore reacts as DSS seeks takedown of anti-Tinubu post

Naija247news reports that Nigerian journalist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has defied a request by the Department of State Services (DSS) to delete a social media post he made concerning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija247news gathered that the DSS had written directly to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging the company to delete Sowore’s post and deactivate his verified account, claiming the content could incite violence and compromise national security.

In response, Sowore disclosed in a statement on Sunday that X had officially contacted him to notify him about the legal request from the DSS. According to Naija247news, Sowore shared that the platform received a letter from the Nigerian security agency demanding the post’s removal.

“This morning, X officially contacted me about the despicable threat letter they received from the DSS over my tweet on Tinubu,” Sowore stated. “One option I will not be taking is deleting that tweet. Thank you, X.”

Naija247news understands that the DSS gave X a 24-hour ultimatum to take action, warning of “far-reaching measures” by the Nigerian government if the post and account were not taken down.

A notice shared by Sowore, reportedly sent from X’s legal and policy team, confirmed the receipt of the DSS request and reiterated the company’s policy of notifying users when governments or law enforcement agencies make content takedown demands.

“As X strongly believes in defending and respecting the voice of our users, it is our policy to notify our users if we receive a legal request from an authorized entity… to remove content from their account,” the platform said.

According to Naija247news, X made it clear that it had not removed the tweet, and that Sowore had the right to challenge the request, seek legal advice, or take no action at all.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.