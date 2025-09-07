“Governor Soludo Inaugurates 489-Member Campaign Council Ahead of November Anambra Governorship Poll”

Anambra, Sept. 6, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has inaugurated a 489-member Governorship Election Campaign Council as part of preparations for the November 8 governorship election.

In a post on his official X account, Soludo described the council as a strategic platform to promote his vision for Anambra’s development, ensuring the message of progress, growth, and unity reaches every part of the state.

“This is a campaign council made up of carefully chosen 489 members. This team will help spread our vision for Anambra’s future and ensure our message of progress and development reaches every corner of our great state,” Soludo said.

The governor thanked members for their commitment, stating, “Joining us on this journey is this council, and it’s my sole honour to inaugurate this campaign council in Anambra. Let’s work together to build a brighter future for all! May Anambra continue to win!”

Governor Soludo also highlighted that APGA remains more united than ever, emphasizing the council’s role as ambassadors of his mission across Anambra’s 8.5 million residents.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 16 political parties will contest the governorship election. Among them, only two parties nominated women as governorship candidates, while six parties fielded women as deputy governorship candidates.

INEC further reported 168,187 new registered voters during the July Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)exercise, marking the highest two-week registration since the program began in 2017.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.