“Ghana Threatens to Suspend MultiChoice Over DSTV Price Dispute”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Tensions have escalated between Ghana and South African pay-TV giant MultiChoice over the pricing of DSTV services. The standoff comes after the Ghanaian government demanded a 30% reduction in subscription fees for DSTV, citing inflated costs that disadvantage local consumers.

In early August 2025, Minister of Communications, Sam George, issued an ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana, warning that failure to comply by August 7 would result in suspension of the company’s broadcasting license, coupled with a daily fine of GHC 10,000.

Initially, Minister George announced that MultiChoice had agreed to reduce subscription prices following the submission of detailed pricing data, including bouquet breakdowns, taxes, and cross-country comparisons. The announcement was met with optimism by consumer advocates.

However, MultiChoice quickly denied the claim, insisting that it had not agreed to any price reduction, while reaffirming its commitment to ongoing discussions with the government. In a statement released by the company, management said:

“We continue to engage with the Minister in a bid to find an amicable solution that is beneficial for all parties involved but does not jeopardise the viability of the DSTV service… MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction.”

In response, Minister George took to X (formerly Twitter), warning that Ghana would not tolerate disrespect toward its citizens and that the regulatory action to enforce the price cut would proceed as planned.

“Let me be clear, I have no intention to continue tolerating the disrespect to Ghanaians by DSTV… No company is above the law. When MultiChoice is ready to discuss price reduction, they can come to the negotiation table. Until then, there is nothing for us to meet over,” he tweeted.

The dispute comes amid concerns that DSTV prices in Ghana remain disproportionately high compared to other African markets, despite a strengthened cedi and a 15% price increase in April 2025. The government maintains that the hike was unjustified and undermines local consumers’ access to entertainment services.

As negotiations continue, all eyes are on the National Communications Authority of Ghana (NCA), which has been mandated to enforce compliance if MultiChoice fails to honor the directive.

