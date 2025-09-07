FirstNation Airways Slams EFCC Over Media Trial Despite Court Acquittal

Two years after its Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Odukoya, was acquitted of all fraud-related charges, FirstNation Airways has publicly criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what it describes as an “unjust media trial” that continues to harm its reputation.

Naija247news gathered that despite a comprehensive ruling by the Lagos State Special Offences Court in December 2023, which discharged and acquitted Odukoya and his companies on all counts, the EFCC has yet to update its public records, including its official website, to reflect the court’s decision.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the airline, FirstNation alleged that the EFCC’s prolonged silence and the high-profile nature of the case have left an enduring stain on its public image.

According to Naija247news, the case dates back to 2018 when Odukoya, alongside FirstNation Airways and Bellview Airlines Limited, was arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on fraud, forgery, stealing, and perjury. The charges stemmed from allegations of document falsification in securing credit facilities worth approximately N1.7 billion from Polaris Bank, formerly Skye Bank.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC’s prosecution relied heavily on a document titled “Memorandum of Loss of Certificate of Occupancy” (Exhibit P4). However, Justice Mojisola Dada ruled in a detailed 68-page judgment that the prosecution failed to authenticate the document and could not prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Naija247news reports that the judge faulted the EFCC for attempting to “certify” photocopies of a document it was not the original recipient of. She also observed that the document lacked essential indicators of official communication, no covering letter, no recipient address, and no acknowledgment by the bank.

The court also dismissed the charge of stealing, noting that the loan in question was being repaid and secured by other valid collaterals. The allegation of perjury had earlier been struck out by the Court of Appeal in February 2023.

Naija247news gathered that a forensic audit conducted by one of the “Big Four” international audit firms, jointly appointed by FirstNation and Polaris Bank, further supported the airline’s claim that the bank had “falsely inflated” the loan book, leading to a mischaracterisation of the civil dispute as a criminal matter.

The airline is now calling on the Attorney-General of the Federation, industry stakeholders, and the public to distinguish between civil and criminal matters, and to ensure that regulatory agencies are not used as instruments for harassment.

“We remain committed to catalysing broader discussions on judicial and regulatory overreach,” the statement concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.