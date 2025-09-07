Fidelity Bank to Host $500m Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect in Atlanta

Lagos, Sept. 7, 2025 (Naija247news) – Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that the 2025 edition of the Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect (FNITCC) will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, with a target of facilitating trade and investment deals worth over $500 million.

The three-day global business and cultural showcase is scheduled for September 18–20, 2025, in collaboration with AFRICON, a leading global forum for African innovators and change leaders.

According to Fidelity Bank, more than 3,000 participants—including investors, trade agencies, exporters, and diaspora professionals—are expected to attend, making it one of the most significant platforms for Nigeria’s international trade and creative industries.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead the state’s delegation to the event, where Lagos will highlight its position as Africa’s largest economy and explore strategic sister-city partnerships with Atlanta and the wider state of Georgia.

“Lagos is a city of enterprise, creativity, and boundless opportunity. At FNITCC Atlanta, we are not only showcasing Lagos as Africa’s largest economy, but also building bridges of trade, investment, and cultural exchange with our partners in Atlanta and the wider United States,” the bank noted in its statement.

Speaking on the opportunities the platform presents, Fidelity Bank CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said Lagos is strategically positioned to harness global partnerships.

“As the largest economy on the continent, Lagos State is well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities we are creating to ensure Nigerian products are effectively received within the global marketplace, especially on the American continent through FNITCC Atlanta,” Onyeali-Ikpe stated.

The 2025 edition will feature workshops, panel sessions, deal rooms, exhibitions, and matchmaking opportunities, showcasing African products across agriculture, extractive industries, fashion, creative sectors, and professional services.

Confirmed speakers include:

Mustafa Chike-Obi , Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc

Aishah Ahmad , Global Finance Leader & former CBN Deputy Governor

Abba Bello , MD, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM)

Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, CEO, Sunbeth Global Concepts

Interested participants can register via the official portal: www.fidelitybank.ng/fnitcc.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.