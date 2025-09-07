Enugu Government Alleges Sujimoto Defrauded N5.7bn on Smart Green Schools Project

The Enugu State Government has accused real estate mogul Olasijibomi Ogundele, aka Sujimoto, of defrauding the state of N5.7 billion paid as a 50% mobilisation fee for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools.

The contract, valued at N11.4 billion and awarded on July 2, 2024, was to be completed within six months. However, the government alleges Sujimoto abandoned most sites at foundation or damp-proof course level, employed unqualified engineers, and avoided inspections and communications.

The state also claims that although Sujimoto presented a performance bond from a bank, he diverted payments through a separate company account, allegedly shielding the bank from liability.

A joint inspection by the Ministry of Works and EFCC on May 8–9, 2025, reportedly confirmed the abandonment, prompting the government to reassign the projects to new contractors aiming for a September 2025 completion.

Commissioner for Information, Malachy Agbo, dismissed Sujimoto’s denials, urging Nigerians to disregard his “theatrics,” and insisted that all misappropriated funds would be recovered through legal channels.

The EFCC had declared Sujimoto wanted on August 5, 2025, over alleged money laundering and fund diversion linked to the project.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.