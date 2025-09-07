England Edge Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park to Maintain World Cup Qualifying Momentum

Naija247news – Lagos, September 6, 2025 – England’s Three Lions secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday evening, with an own goal from Christian García and a second-half header from Declan Rice sealing all three points.

The win keeps England in strong contention as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, demonstrating tactical discipline and control throughout the match.

England Break Through a Resolute Andorra Defense

Andorra set up in a deep defensive block, making it difficult for Thomas Tuchel’s side to penetrate early. Gradually, England found their rhythm, creating chances through Arsenal duo Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, with Eze at the heart of most attacks.

The deadlock was broken when a dangerous cross from Madueke deflected off Christian García and into his own net, giving England a 1-0 lead.

Declan Rice Doubles the Lead

Midfield partnership between Declan Rice and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson controlled play, stifling Andorra’s limited attacking threats. After some missed chances from Marcus Rashford and Anderson, Rice sealed the victory in the 67th minute with a well-placed header from a Reece James cross, ensuring a professional and commanding performance from the hosts.

Next Up: England Travel to Serbia

With the win, England maintains momentum in Group F World Cup qualifiers. Tuchel’s side will now focus on Tuesday’s crucial away fixture against Serbia, aiming to continue their push for a spot at FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

