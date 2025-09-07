Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

England Edge Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park to Maintain World Cup Qualifying Momentum

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Naija247news – Lagos, September 6, 2025 – England’s Three Lions secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday evening, with an own goal from Christian García and a second-half header from Declan Rice sealing all three points.

The win keeps England in strong contention as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, demonstrating tactical discipline and control throughout the match.

England Break Through a Resolute Andorra Defense

Andorra set up in a deep defensive block, making it difficult for Thomas Tuchel’s side to penetrate early. Gradually, England found their rhythm, creating chances through Arsenal duo Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, with Eze at the heart of most attacks.

The deadlock was broken when a dangerous cross from Madueke deflected off Christian García and into his own net, giving England a 1-0 lead.

Declan Rice Doubles the Lead

Midfield partnership between Declan Rice and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson controlled play, stifling Andorra’s limited attacking threats. After some missed chances from Marcus Rashford and Anderson, Rice sealed the victory in the 67th minute with a well-placed header from a Reece James cross, ensuring a professional and commanding performance from the hosts.

Next Up: England Travel to Serbia

With the win, England maintains momentum in Group F World Cup qualifiers. Tuchel’s side will now focus on Tuesday’s crucial away fixture against Serbia, aiming to continue their push for a spot at FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

Reporting by Nicholas Mendola | Editing by Naija247news Sports Desk

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix Star as Portugal Crush Armenia 5-0 in World Cup Qualifiers
Next article
Edo Ambush: Eight NSCDC Personnel, Civilian Killed as Gunmen Kidnap Chinese National Linked to BUA Cement
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos APC Fires Back at Tambuwal Over Tinubu Consensus

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, September 2025/Naija 247news The Lagos chapter of the All...

Nigeria’s Security Crisis: Peter Obi Calls for State of Emergency

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, September 2025/Naija 247news The security situation in Nigeria has...

Fuel Transporters Shut Down Petrol Distribution Nationwide Amid Dangote Refinery Dispute

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
8, September 2025/Naija 247news The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and...

UBA Leads the Pack as Nigerian Banks Deepen AI Adoption

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
…, Access and FirstHoldCo Follow Closely While Zenith and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos APC Fires Back at Tambuwal Over Tinubu Consensus

Politics & Governance 0
8, September 2025/Naija 247news The Lagos chapter of the All...

Nigeria’s Security Crisis: Peter Obi Calls for State of Emergency

Politics & Governance 0
8, September 2025/Naija 247news The security situation in Nigeria has...

Fuel Transporters Shut Down Petrol Distribution Nationwide Amid Dangote Refinery Dispute

Business & Economy 0
8, September 2025/Naija 247news The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria