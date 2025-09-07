Edo Ambush: Eight NSCDC Personnel, Civilian Killed as Gunmen Kidnap Chinese National Linked to BUA Cement

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of eight officers and a civilian driver during a deadly ambush along the Okpella–Agenebode axis of Edo State on Friday night, September 5, 2025. The attackers also kidnapped a Chinese national linked to BUA Cement Company.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday announced a tragic ambush that claimed the lives of eight of its personnel and a civilian driver in Edo State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025, at about 10:30 p.m., took place along the Okpella–Agenebode axis when armed men targeted the convoy of a Chinese expatriate working with BUA Cement Company, Okpella.

According to the Corps’ statement, twelve personnel were assigned to the escort duty when the assailants struck. The ambush led to the death of eight officers and one driver, while the Chinese national under escort was abducted.

“The remains of the nine deceased have been deposited in the mortuary, while the three injured are currently receiving treatment,” the NSCDC said.

Among the fallen officers was Chief Corps Assistant (CCA) Oluwatosin Sunday of the Ondo State Command, who was attached to the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) Department.

The Corps described the killings as a “grievous loss” and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“We salute the gallantry of our officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, national assets, and infrastructure,” the statement read.

The NSCDC assured the public that security agencies are working to rescue the kidnapped expatriate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement concluded with a prayer:

“May the souls of our gallant officers rest in peace.”

