Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Edo Ambush: Eight NSCDC Personnel, Civilian Killed as Gunmen Kidnap Chinese National Linked to BUA Cement

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of eight officers and a civilian driver during a deadly ambush along the Okpella–Agenebode axis of Edo State on Friday night, September 5, 2025. The attackers also kidnapped a Chinese national linked to BUA Cement Company.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday announced a tragic ambush that claimed the lives of eight of its personnel and a civilian driver in Edo State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025, at about 10:30 p.m., took place along the Okpella–Agenebode axis when armed men targeted the convoy of a Chinese expatriate working with BUA Cement Company, Okpella.

According to the Corps’ statement, twelve personnel were assigned to the escort duty when the assailants struck. The ambush led to the death of eight officers and one driver, while the Chinese national under escort was abducted.

“The remains of the nine deceased have been deposited in the mortuary, while the three injured are currently receiving treatment,” the NSCDC said.

Among the fallen officers was Chief Corps Assistant (CCA) Oluwatosin Sunday of the Ondo State Command, who was attached to the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) Department.

The Corps described the killings as a “grievous loss” and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“We salute the gallantry of our officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, national assets, and infrastructure,” the statement read.

The NSCDC assured the public that security agencies are working to rescue the kidnapped expatriate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement concluded with a prayer:

“May the souls of our gallant officers rest in peace.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
England Edge Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park to Maintain World Cup Qualifying Momentum
Next article
Borno Massacre: Boko Haram Kills Over 60 in Darul Jamal Attack Near Banki, Dozens Missing
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UBA Leads the Pack as Nigerian Banks Deepen AI Adoption

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
…, Access and FirstHoldCo Follow Closely While Zenith and...

Africa’s First Self-Flying Air Car Takes Off in Rwanda, Signaling a New Era for Aviation Innovation

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Naija247news – Kigali, September 3, 2025 – Rwanda has...

FG Appeals to NUPENG to Halt Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery Dispute

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Abuja, Sept. 7, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government...

Fidelity Bank to Host $500m Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect in Atlanta

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 7, 2025 (Naija247news) – Fidelity Bank Plc...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

UBA Leads the Pack as Nigerian Banks Deepen AI Adoption

AI & Future Tech 0
…, Access and FirstHoldCo Follow Closely While Zenith and...

Africa’s First Self-Flying Air Car Takes Off in Rwanda, Signaling a New Era for Aviation Innovation

Fintech & Digital Payments 0
Naija247news – Kigali, September 3, 2025 – Rwanda has...

FG Appeals to NUPENG to Halt Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery Dispute

Oil & Gas 0
Abuja, Sept. 7, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria