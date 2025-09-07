“Ebonyi State Approves Education Development Trust Fund to Transform Basic Education”

In a decisive move to strengthen basic education, the Ebonyi State Government has approved the Executive Bill for the establishment of the Education Development Trust Fund, aimed at ensuring sustainable funding for the state’s educational development.

The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, over the weekend in Abakaliki, following the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Francis Nwifuru. The approved bill has now been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for legislative action.

According to Omebeh, the Education Development Trust Fund is designed to mobilise resources from government taxes, development partners, corporate bodies, and well-meaning indigenes to finance priority areas such as infrastructure, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), ICT integration, teacher training, scholarships, school feeding, and student transportation.

“The Fund will provide a credible and sustainable solution to Ebonyi State’s basic education challenges, ensuring that resources are efficiently aligned for greater impact through transparent governance, joint planning, and strong oversight,” Omebeh stated.

He added that a legally constituted Board, working in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, will manage the Fund to ensure accountable implementation. Projects will include the rehabilitation of classrooms, construction of toilets, fences, boreholes, teacher training, and enhanced security measures for schools.

The Education Development Trust Fund is expected to mark a transformative step in addressing fundamental challenges in basic education, offering every child in Ebonyi State a brighter and more equitable future.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.