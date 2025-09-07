Menu
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix Star as Portugal Crush Armenia 5-0 in World Cup Qualifiers

By: Emman Tochi

Naija247news – Lagos, September 7, 2025 – Portugal made a perfect start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, thrashing Armenia 5-0 on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix each scoring twice in a dominant display at [stadium/venue].

Nations League champions Portugal controlled the game from the outset, neutralising Armenia’s limited attacking threat. After the fourth goal, coach Jose Martinez rotated key players, allowing the team to showcase a more creative and fluid attacking style.

Quickfire Goals Set the Tone

Portugal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Joao Cancelo delivered a precise cross from the byline to Joao Felix, who headed home with ease. Ronaldo doubled the lead just 11 minutes later, scoring his 139th international goal with a clinical finish from close range.

Cancelo added a third in the 32nd minute, finishing off a slick cut-back from Felix. Just a minute after the second half began, Ronaldo unleashed a thunderous long-range volley, leaving Armenia goalkeeper Henri Avagyan helpless.

Felix’s Back-Heel Seals the Victory

With Portugal leading 4-0, the team played with freedom and flair, hunting for more goals. Around the 61st minute, Joao Felix completed his brace with a clever back-heel flick following a rebound, securing Portugal’s fifth. Despite late pressure, Avagyan made two fine saves, and the match ended in a resounding 5-0 victory for the visitors.

Portugal Eye a Strong 2026 World Cup Run

The win places Portugal in a strong position in Group F, sending a clear message to other contenders. Ronaldo’s record-breaking tally and the young Felix’s creativity highlight Portugal’s balance of experience and emerging talent, positioning them as favourites to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

