Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix Star as Portugal Crush Armenia 5-0 in World Cup Qualifiers

Naija247news – Lagos, September 7, 2025 – Portugal made a perfect start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, thrashing Armenia 5-0 on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix each scoring twice in a dominant display at [stadium/venue].

Nations League champions Portugal controlled the game from the outset, neutralising Armenia’s limited attacking threat. After the fourth goal, coach Jose Martinez rotated key players, allowing the team to showcase a more creative and fluid attacking style.

Quickfire Goals Set the Tone

Portugal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Joao Cancelo delivered a precise cross from the byline to Joao Felix, who headed home with ease. Ronaldo doubled the lead just 11 minutes later, scoring his 139th international goal with a clinical finish from close range.

Cancelo added a third in the 32nd minute, finishing off a slick cut-back from Felix. Just a minute after the second half began, Ronaldo unleashed a thunderous long-range volley, leaving Armenia goalkeeper Henri Avagyan helpless.

Felix’s Back-Heel Seals the Victory

With Portugal leading 4-0, the team played with freedom and flair, hunting for more goals. Around the 61st minute, Joao Felix completed his brace with a clever back-heel flick following a rebound, securing Portugal’s fifth. Despite late pressure, Avagyan made two fine saves, and the match ended in a resounding 5-0 victory for the visitors.

Portugal Eye a Strong 2026 World Cup Run

The win places Portugal in a strong position in Group F, sending a clear message to other contenders. Ronaldo’s record-breaking tally and the young Felix’s creativity highlight Portugal’s balance of experience and emerging talent, positioning them as favourites to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

