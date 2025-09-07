Borno Massacre: Boko Haram Kills Over 60 in Darul Jamal Attack Near Banki, Dozens Missing

At least 60 people, including residents and travellers, have been killed in a brutal overnight attack by Boko Haram insurgents in Darul Jamal, a recently resettled community near Banki Town, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State

Borno State has once again been thrown into mourning following a devastating attack by Boko Haram terrorists that left more than 60 people dead on Friday night, September 5, 2025.

According to Yerwa Express News, the killings occurred at about 9:00 p.m. when insurgents stormed Darul Jamal, a resettled community close to Banki Town, unleashing hours of violence that lasted until the early hours of Saturday.

Eyewitnesses and security sources said the attackers opened fire indiscriminately on unsuspecting residents and travellers passing through the area.

“At least 59 civilians and five soldiers were killed. Several others have gone missing,” a local source told reporters.

Among the dead were seven drivers and six labourers from Bama and Maiduguri who had been engaged in reconstruction efforts. Many internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had only recently returned to Darul Jamal from the Government Science Secondary School camp also perished in the violence.

The terrorists razed more than 20 houses and 10 buses, leaving behind destruction and uncertainty. Families searching for missing loved ones fear the death toll could rise further.

This tragedy represents a major setback to resettlement efforts in Bama. Once one of the epicentres of Boko Haram’s reign of terror, Bama witnessed mass displacement over a decade ago. Although military operations reclaimed the town, and resettlement officially began in 2016, Friday’s massacre underscores the fragile security in returnee communities and across the northeast corridor.

The Borno State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident. Repeated attempts to reach the command’s Public Relations Officer, Daso Nahum Kenneth, were unsuccessful as of press time.

In May, Governor Babagana Zulum banned the sale of petrol in filling stations across Bama LGA as part of efforts to curb the insurgency. Security analysts say the latest attack highlights the continued challenges facing both local authorities and residents despite such measures.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.