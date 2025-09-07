Borno Governor Zulum Introduces Free Meals, ₦300,000 Incentives to Boost School Enrollment in Northern Borno”

Gajiganna, Borno State, Sept. 5, 2025 (NAN) – Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved a new initiative to increase school enrollment in northern Borno, offering free daily meals for students and ₦300,000 in incentives for pupils and their parents.

The governor announced the measures on Friday in Gajiganna town, during the inauguration of the Higher Islamic College, designed to integrate the traditional Almajiri education system (Sangaya) with formal schooling.

“Only 90 students were enrolled in the secondary school for a population of 50,000. To address this, we are providing ₦250,000 for fathers, ₦50,000 for mothers, and ₦50,000 for each student, along with one free square meal daily,” Zulum stated.

The program is part of a broader effort to encourage parents to send their children to school and to bridge the education gap in areas affected by over a decade of insurgency.

The Higher Islamic College will follow a curriculum approved by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), blending Islamic scholarship with science, mathematics, technology, and foundational English, while also incorporating vocational training.

Zulum also commissioned the Government Day Secondary School, which will serve as a referral center for pupils completing primary education in the town.

Borno’s Commissioner for Education, Lawan Wakilbe, commended the governor’s administration for delivering 104 mega schools in six years, with 35 more under construction. “This reflects vision, leadership, and commitment to future generations,” Wakilbe said.

The inauguration was attended by Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno, Senator Kaka Lawan, members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan, APC Chairman Bello Ayuba, SSG Alhaji Tijani, and other senior officials.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.