US Judge Blocks Trump from Slashing $4bn in Foreign Aid, Upholds Congress’s Spending Power

Washington, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — A United States federal judge has delivered a major setback to former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda, ruling that his administration cannot unilaterally withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid appropriated by Congress.

In a decision handed down on Wednesday, District Judge Amir Ali in Washington, D.C., ruled that the White House must release approximately $4 billion in congressionally approved foreign assistance destined for programs managed by the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Whatever the reason, Defendants have given no justification to displace the bedrock expectation that Congress’s appropriations must be followed,” Ali wrote in his judgment.

Background: Trump vs. Congress on Foreign Aid

The Trump administration had attempted to block the funds through a budgetary maneuver known as “pocket rescission,” which would allow the government to let appropriated funds expire unspent if not released by the end of the fiscal year. The White House argued that the mechanism was last invoked in 1977 and remained legally valid.

However, Judge Ali disagreed, stressing that only Congress — not the executive branch — holds the constitutional power of the purse. He ordered that the funds must be made available before September 30 unless Congress specifically votes to rescind them.

Broader Legal Context

The ruling is the latest in a string of legal challenges confronting Trump’s attempts to expand presidential authority over foreign assistance. Critics have described the administration’s repeated efforts to slash billions in humanitarian and development aid as an example of “illegal executive overreach.”

Just last week, the administration sought to cancel billions in aid funding approved by Congress, intensifying fears among humanitarian groups and foreign governments that the U.S. might abandon long-term commitments to fighting poverty, disease, and instability abroad.

Possible Appeal

The U.S. government could appeal Ali’s decision, but legal experts note that appeals courts have already blocked similar attempts by the Trump administration in recent months, casting doubt on its chances of success.

If upheld, the ruling would represent a significant victory for lawmakers on Capitol Hill, reinforcing the principle that Congress controls federal spending, especially on sensitive issues such as foreign aid, humanitarian relief, and global security partnerships.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.