Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

US Judge Blocks Trump from Slashing $4bn in Foreign Aid, Upholds Congress’s Spending Power

By: Naija247news

Date:

Washington, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — A United States federal judge has delivered a major setback to former President Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda, ruling that his administration cannot unilaterally withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid appropriated by Congress.

In a decision handed down on Wednesday, District Judge Amir Ali in Washington, D.C., ruled that the White House must release approximately $4 billion in congressionally approved foreign assistance destined for programs managed by the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Whatever the reason, Defendants have given no justification to displace the bedrock expectation that Congress’s appropriations must be followed,” Ali wrote in his judgment.

Background: Trump vs. Congress on Foreign Aid

The Trump administration had attempted to block the funds through a budgetary maneuver known as “pocket rescission,” which would allow the government to let appropriated funds expire unspent if not released by the end of the fiscal year. The White House argued that the mechanism was last invoked in 1977 and remained legally valid.

However, Judge Ali disagreed, stressing that only Congress — not the executive branch — holds the constitutional power of the purse. He ordered that the funds must be made available before September 30 unless Congress specifically votes to rescind them.

Broader Legal Context

The ruling is the latest in a string of legal challenges confronting Trump’s attempts to expand presidential authority over foreign assistance. Critics have described the administration’s repeated efforts to slash billions in humanitarian and development aid as an example of “illegal executive overreach.”

Just last week, the administration sought to cancel billions in aid funding approved by Congress, intensifying fears among humanitarian groups and foreign governments that the U.S. might abandon long-term commitments to fighting poverty, disease, and instability abroad.

Possible Appeal

The U.S. government could appeal Ali’s decision, but legal experts note that appeals courts have already blocked similar attempts by the Trump administration in recent months, casting doubt on its chances of success.

If upheld, the ruling would represent a significant victory for lawmakers on Capitol Hill, reinforcing the principle that Congress controls federal spending, especially on sensitive issues such as foreign aid, humanitarian relief, and global security partnerships.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Belgium Urges Trump Administration to Halt Destruction of $10m Contraceptive Stockpile Bound for Africa
Next article
Belgium to Recognise Palestine at UNGA, Imposes 12 Sanctions on Israel
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tesla Proposes Pay Package That Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Tesla’s board has unveiled a proposed compensation package for...

Governor Adeleke’s Surprising Appointment: A Puff-Puff Vendor Turned Government House Chef

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, September 2025/Naija 247news In a heartwarming display of empowerment,...

Belgium to Recognise Palestine at UNGA, Imposes 12 Sanctions on Israel

Naija247news Naija247news -
Brussels, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — Belgium will formally...

Belgium Urges Trump Administration to Halt Destruction of $10m Contraceptive Stockpile Bound for Africa

Naija247news Naija247news -
Belgium has appealed to the administration of U.S. President...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tesla Proposes Pay Package That Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

AI & Future Tech 0
Tesla’s board has unveiled a proposed compensation package for...

Governor Adeleke’s Surprising Appointment: A Puff-Puff Vendor Turned Government House Chef

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
6, September 2025/Naija 247news In a heartwarming display of empowerment,...

Belgium to Recognise Palestine at UNGA, Imposes 12 Sanctions on Israel

Geopolitics 0
Brussels, Sept. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) — Belgium will formally...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria