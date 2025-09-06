Tesla Proposes Pay Package That Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

Tesla’s board has unveiled a proposed compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that, if all conditions are met, could make him the first person in history to reach a net worth of $1 trillion. The plan, disclosed in regulatory filings on Friday, ties Musk’s future earnings entirely to ambitious performance targets over the next decade.

The proposal will be voted on by Tesla shareholders on November 6 and has already been reviewed by a committee of independent directors. Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, described the plan as “ridiculously large” and predicted that shareholders are likely to approve it, given Tesla’s stock performance has become heavily influenced by market sentiment rather than operational metrics.

Terms of the Pay Package

To qualify for the full package, Musk must achieve a series of demanding benchmarks for Tesla, including:

Raising Tesla’s market valuation from its current $1.03 trillion to $2 trillion in the short term, and ultimately to $8.6 trillion by the end of the 10-year period.

Producing 20 million vehicles over the decade; Tesla delivered just under 2 million cars last year.

Launching one million self-driving robotaxis.

Delivering one million artificial intelligence (AI) bots.

Developing a framework for naming his successor as CEO.

All compensation would be in Tesla shares, with no cash salary or bonuses. Musk would need to remain with the company for at least seven and a half years to unlock any shares, with full eligibility only after 10 years, in 2035. The plan would also increase Musk’s shareholdings by up to 12%, giving him even greater influence in shareholder decisions.

Legal Scrutiny and Precedent

Tesla has previously proposed a similar 10-year pay plan in 2018, initially valued at nearly $56 billion in stock and other awards. That package faced legal challenges over concerns it was unfairly negotiated. Shareholders reinstated the plan in June 2024, and an interim compensation plan worth $29 billion in stock was approved, conditional on Musk remaining CEO until 2030.

Tesla also moved its incorporation from Delaware to Texas last year, a move widely interpreted as a strategy to avoid potential legal hurdles.

Musk’s Political Ties and Controversies

Musk’s recent involvement with US politics has drawn scrutiny. Following an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in 2024, Musk endorsed Trump’s re-election campaign and briefly joined his administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new federal agency. The partnership drew criticism for potential conflicts of interest, as Musk’s government role coincided with initiatives affecting his businesses.

Musk and Trump later publicly clashed over fiscal policy, including the controversial One Big Beautiful Bill, which Musk called “fiscally irresponsible.”

Tesla’s Recent Performance Challenges

Tesla has faced a turbulent year amid increased competition from rivals like China’s BYD. Sales in the European Union dropped roughly 40% in July, while BYD experienced growth. Quarterly profits fell from $1.39 billion to $409 million, prompting investor concern.

Despite these challenges, Tesla executives argue that Musk’s leadership justifies the exceptional compensation package. The board cited the company’s long-term vision and Musk’s unique contributions in developing transformative technologies as key reasons for the proposed plan.

If approved and all performance targets are met, Musk’s new pay package could set a historic benchmark for corporate compensation in the United States and globally.

