Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Tambuwal Backs Tinubu’s State Police Push, Urges Coordinated Action Against Bandits

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has lent his support to President Bola Tinubu’s push for state police, citing the need for more effective security measures to combat the country’s worsening insecurity. Tambuwal made the call while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he painted a grim picture of the security situation in Sokoto State.

A Necessary Step

Tambuwal emphasized that state police would be better equipped to handle the unique security challenges of each state, given their familiarity with the terrain and language. He dismissed concerns about possible misuse of state police, insisting that Nigeria’s peculiar challenges demand such an institution. The senator also stressed the need for improved welfare and remuneration for security personnel, including support for their families when they are killed in the line of duty.

Grim Security Situation

Tambuwal lamented that bandits have taken over several local governments in Sokoto South and Sokoto East, with villagers fleeing and terrorists in charge. He called for a coordinated and simultaneous military offensive to tackle banditry in the state, pointing out that most of the criminal gangs retreat from Zamfara into Sokoto when pressured by security operatives.

2027 Elections

On the 2027 elections, Tambuwal stated that the effort to unseat President Tinubu is a national consensus, not a Northern conspiracy. He urged opposition leaders to unite behind a single candidate to increase their chances of defeating Tinubu. Tambuwal emphasized that the opposition’s success depends on their ability to work together and present a united front.

As the debate around state police continues, Tambuwal’s stance highlights the need for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges. With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the opposition’s ability to unite and present a strong challenge to Tinubu’s administration will be crucial in determining the country’s future. Will the opposition succeed in their bid to unseat Tinubu, or will the president’s administration prove resilient? Only time will tell.

Tambuwal’s Commitment to Sending Tinubu Out of Office

Tambuwal has expressed his commitment to ensuring President Tinubu is voted out of office in the 2027 general elections. He stated, “I’m fully involved in a process, democratically and lawfully, that will end by the grace of God in sending this government out of office.” This commitment underscores his determination to work with opposition leaders to defeat Tinubu, whom he believes has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians .

(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban
Next article
APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Naija247news Naija247news -
Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian...

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

Abia State Sacks Six Justice Ministry Officers Over Payroll Fraud

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Umuahia, September 5, 2025 – The Abia State Government...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket

Politics & Governance 0
6, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Diaspora News & Features 0
Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian...

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Top Stories 0
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria