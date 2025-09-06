Tambuwal Backs Tinubu’s State Police Push, Urges Coordinated Action Against Bandits

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has lent his support to President Bola Tinubu’s push for state police, citing the need for more effective security measures to combat the country’s worsening insecurity. Tambuwal made the call while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he painted a grim picture of the security situation in Sokoto State.

A Necessary Step

Tambuwal emphasized that state police would be better equipped to handle the unique security challenges of each state, given their familiarity with the terrain and language. He dismissed concerns about possible misuse of state police, insisting that Nigeria’s peculiar challenges demand such an institution. The senator also stressed the need for improved welfare and remuneration for security personnel, including support for their families when they are killed in the line of duty.

Grim Security Situation

Tambuwal lamented that bandits have taken over several local governments in Sokoto South and Sokoto East, with villagers fleeing and terrorists in charge. He called for a coordinated and simultaneous military offensive to tackle banditry in the state, pointing out that most of the criminal gangs retreat from Zamfara into Sokoto when pressured by security operatives.

2027 Elections

On the 2027 elections, Tambuwal stated that the effort to unseat President Tinubu is a national consensus, not a Northern conspiracy. He urged opposition leaders to unite behind a single candidate to increase their chances of defeating Tinubu. Tambuwal emphasized that the opposition’s success depends on their ability to work together and present a united front.

As the debate around state police continues, Tambuwal’s stance highlights the need for innovative solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges. With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the opposition’s ability to unite and present a strong challenge to Tinubu’s administration will be crucial in determining the country’s future. Will the opposition succeed in their bid to unseat Tinubu, or will the president’s administration prove resilient? Only time will tell.

Tambuwal’s Commitment to Sending Tinubu Out of Office

Tambuwal has expressed his commitment to ensuring President Tinubu is voted out of office in the 2027 general elections. He stated, “I’m fully involved in a process, democratically and lawfully, that will end by the grace of God in sending this government out of office.” This commitment underscores his determination to work with opposition leaders to defeat Tinubu, whom he believes has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.