PDP Crisis: Imposing Conditions Unconstitutional, Says Okereke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with internal crisis, with a faction led by Nyesom Wike demanding recognition of certain party officers and internal congresses. Chibuzor Okereke, a political commentator, has weighed in on the issue, stating that it’s unconstitutional for a small group or individual to impose conditions on the party that aren’t in its constitution.

The PDP Crisis

The crisis stems from a struggle for control and power contestation within the party. Okereke believes the G-5 group, which Wike is part of, is trying to assert their influence within the party. The National Executive Committee (NEC) has tried to reassert its authority, but the situation remains fragile.

Wike’s Withdrawal

Nyesom Wike pulled out of the reconciliation agreement, citing consistent breaches of agreed resolutions and blaming Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the party’s problems. This move has further complicated the party’s internal dynamics.

Constitutional Concerns

Okereke argues that imposing conditions outside the party’s constitution is unconstitutional and undermines the party’s stability. He believes the party needs to adhere to its constitution to resolve its internal conflicts.

The PDP crisis highlights the need for the party to prioritize its constitution and internal democracy. As the party navigates its internal challenges, it’s crucial for its leaders to find a lasting solution that promotes unity and stability. The fate of the PDP and its ability to challenge the ruling APC in future elections hang in the balance.

