Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

PDP Crisis: Imposing Conditions Unconstitutional, Says Okereke

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with internal crisis, with a faction led by Nyesom Wike demanding recognition of certain party officers and internal congresses. Chibuzor Okereke, a political commentator, has weighed in on the issue, stating that it’s unconstitutional for a small group or individual to impose conditions on the party that aren’t in its constitution.

The PDP Crisis

The crisis stems from a struggle for control and power contestation within the party. Okereke believes the G-5 group, which Wike is part of, is trying to assert their influence within the party. The National Executive Committee (NEC) has tried to reassert its authority, but the situation remains fragile.

Wike’s Withdrawal

Nyesom Wike pulled out of the reconciliation agreement, citing consistent breaches of agreed resolutions and blaming Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for the party’s problems. This move has further complicated the party’s internal dynamics.

Constitutional Concerns

Okereke argues that imposing conditions outside the party’s constitution is unconstitutional and undermines the party’s stability. He believes the party needs to adhere to its constitution to resolve its internal conflicts.

The PDP crisis highlights the need for the party to prioritize its constitution and internal democracy. As the party navigates its internal challenges, it’s crucial for its leaders to find a lasting solution that promotes unity and stability. The fate of the PDP and its ability to challenge the ruling APC in future elections hang in the balance.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Tambuwal Backs Tinubu’s State Police Push, Urges Coordinated Action Against Bandits

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, September 2025/Naija 247news Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator...

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Naija247news Naija247news -
Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian...

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC ministers warn opposition about 2027 presidential ticket

Politics & Governance 0
6, September 2025/Naija 247news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has...

Tambuwal Backs Tinubu’s State Police Push, Urges Coordinated Action Against Bandits

Politics & Governance 0
6, September 2025/Naija 247news Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator...

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Diaspora News & Features 0
Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria