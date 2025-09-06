Northern Politicians Accused of Pushing Personal Agendas

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

Northern politicians are prioritizing their personal interests over the region’s needs, according to Usman Okai-Austin, a political activist and former PDP House of Representatives candidate. Okai-Austin claims these politicians are exploiting the North’s name to advance their own ambitions rather than addressing pressing issues.

The Criticism

Okai-Austin believes the North hasn’t taken a collective decision yet, and individual politicians are pushing their own agendas. He argues that some leaders are using the North’s interests as a cover for their personal political gains.

Regional Challenges

The North faces significant challenges, including insecurity, unemployment, and poverty. Okai-Austin emphasizes that leaders should prioritize addressing these issues rather than pursuing personal ambitions.

Impact of PDP’s Zoning Decision

The PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the south has disqualified some northern bigwigs from fighting for the party’s ticket. Notable northern politicians affected by this decision include Bukola Saraki, Bala Mohammed, and Gbenga Olawepo Hashim. These politicians may need to explore other options or support southern candidates to further their own ambitions

Potential Vice Presidential Candidates

With the PDP’s presidential ticket zoned to the south, the vice presidential slot will likely go to a northern politician. Potential candidates include

– Bala Mohammed: Governor of Bauchi state and chairperson of the PDP Governors’ Forum, known for his loyalty to the party and credibility among governors.

– Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo: Former Gombe governor and senator, recognized for his technocratic credentials and relatively clean reputation.

– Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim: A key member of the PDP, known for his intellectual approach to politics and loyalty to the party.

The accusations against northern politicians highlight the need for collective action and prioritization of regional interests. As the 2027 presidential election approaches, northern leaders must put aside personal agendas and work towards addressing the region’s pressing challenges.

Favor Akpan