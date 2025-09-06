NNPP Axes Rep Member Over Anti-Party Activities

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Kano State chapter has expelled Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency, over alleged anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party.

A Questionable Loyalty

According to Hashim Dungurawa, Chairman of the NNPP Kano State chapter, Kofa’s repeated media outbursts against the party and its leadership led to the decision. Dungurawa described Kofa as a “weak politician” whose electoral success was made possible through the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP platform, not personal strength.

Party Discipline

The party had initially set up a reconciliation committee to engage Kofa after his interview with Channels Television. However, a subsequent media outing proved he had crossed the line, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. Dungurawa vowed to institute legal action to recover Kofa’s owed party dues, stressing it is a constitutional requirement for every member.

Pattern of Action

This expulsion is not an isolated incident, as the NNPP had previously suspended four lawmakers, including Senator Kawu Sumaila and others, over similar allegations of anti-party activities. The party’s actions suggest a zero-tolerance policy towards members who breach party discipline.

Implications for Kofa’s Future

Kofa’s expulsion raises questions about his political future. Despite speculation about a potential return to the APC, Dungurawa’s comments suggest that Kofa’s actions have burned bridges with the NNPP. It remains to be seen how Kofa will navigate this development and what implications it will have for his political career.

The expulsion of Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa marks another significant development in the NNPP’s efforts to enforce party discipline. As speculation about Kofa’s potential return to the APC mounts, NNPP Chairman Hashim Dungurawa remains unfazed, emphasizing Kwankwasiyya’s solidarity behind Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.