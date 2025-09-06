Menu
Search
Subscribe
Diaspora News & Features

Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

By: Naija247news

Date:

Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian national was detained in Krakow, Poland after attempting to confirm his residence using a counterfeit residence card.

Reports from local media indicate that the man ordered the fake document online while in the UK, received it by post, and paid €2,000 for it. Investigations revealed that he had been in Poland illegally for four days and had no legal basis to stay in the country.

Following the discovery, the Commander of the Border Guard ordered the Nigerian to leave Poland within 20 daysand imposed a three-year ban on entry to the Schengen Area.

He was also charged under Article 270 § 1 of the Polish Penal Code for using a counterfeit document. The man pleaded guilty and voluntarily accepted the penalty but declined to provide further explanation.

The incident serves as a reminder for travelers and immigrants to ensure compliance with residency and immigration laws in Europe, as violations carry severe legal consequences.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

Abia State Sacks Six Justice Ministry Officers Over Payroll Fraud

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Umuahia, September 5, 2025 – The Abia State Government...

Inside Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Wedding: Photos, Guests, and Highlights

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Iceland, September 5, 2025 – More exclusive photos from...

Trump Threatens EU Tariffs After €2.95 Billion Google Fine, Vows to Protect U.S. Tech

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, September 5, 2025 – President Donald Trump has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Real Estate Mogul Sujimoto Responds After EFCC Declares Him Wanted

Top Stories 0
Lagos, September 5, 2025 – Real estate mogul Olasijibomi...

Abia State Sacks Six Justice Ministry Officers Over Payroll Fraud

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Umuahia, September 5, 2025 – The Abia State Government...

Inside Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola’s Private Iceland Wedding: Photos, Guests, and Highlights

Arts & Entertainment 0
Iceland, September 5, 2025 – More exclusive photos from...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria