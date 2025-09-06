Nigerian Detained in Poland Over Fake Residence Card, Faces 3-Year Schengen Ban

Krakow, Poland, September 5, 2025 – A 26-year-old Nigerian national was detained in Krakow, Poland after attempting to confirm his residence using a counterfeit residence card.

Reports from local media indicate that the man ordered the fake document online while in the UK, received it by post, and paid €2,000 for it. Investigations revealed that he had been in Poland illegally for four days and had no legal basis to stay in the country.

Following the discovery, the Commander of the Border Guard ordered the Nigerian to leave Poland within 20 daysand imposed a three-year ban on entry to the Schengen Area.

He was also charged under Article 270 § 1 of the Polish Penal Code for using a counterfeit document. The man pleaded guilty and voluntarily accepted the penalty but declined to provide further explanation.

The incident serves as a reminder for travelers and immigrants to ensure compliance with residency and immigration laws in Europe, as violations carry severe legal consequences.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.