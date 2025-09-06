Nigeria Tops Ireland’s Asylum Seeker List

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria has emerged as the top source of asylum seekers in Ireland, according to the country’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration. The department’s August report revealed that Ireland received 1,164 new asylum applications in July 2025, with Nigerians accounting for 1,083 of these applications.

Asylum Application Trends

Despite a sharp decline in overall asylum applications, with a 42% drop compared to the same period last year, Nigeria maintained its position as the leading source of asylum seekers. Other top countries of origin include ¹:

– Pakistan: 945 applications

– Somalia: 933 applications

– Afghanistan: 767 applications

– Georgia*: 462 applications

Progress in Reducing Backlog

The Irish government has made progress in reducing the backlog of asylum claims. The number of pending cases at the International Protection Office (IPO) decreased from 23,863 at the end of September 2024 to 18,323 by July 2025. Authorities noted an increase in resolved cases, with 1,755 applications concluded in July 2025 compared to 1,294 in July 2024.

Comparison with the UK

In contrast, the United Kingdom is grappling with record-high asylum numbers, reporting nearly 89,000 applications in the year to June 2025, with a backlog exceeding 224,000 cases awaiting decisions or appeals.

The emergence of Nigeria as the top source of asylum seekers in Ireland highlights the complex dynamics of global migration. As Ireland continues to work on reducing its backlog of asylum claims, the situation in the UK serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in managing asylum applications.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.