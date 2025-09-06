NCGC signs MoU with banks to boost credit access for women, youth enterprises

Naija247news reports that the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with several participating financial institutions (PFIs) aimed at improving access to credit for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those led by women and young entrepreneurs.

Naija247news gathered that the agreement was formally signed on Thursday in Lagos at a high-level event attended by financial sector executives, development partners, and policy stakeholders.

According to Naija247news, the partnership is structured to offer credit guarantee solutions that reduce the perceived risks associated with lending to MSMEs. By absorbing a significant portion of loan risk, NCGC is enabling financial institutions to extend credit more confidently and on more favourable terms.

Naija247news understands that this initiative targets businesses in critical sectors such as agriculture, fashion, green energy, export, and education, which have historically faced challenges in accessing funding.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Bonaventure Okhaimo, managing director and CEO of NCGC, noted that the move is designed to reshape Nigeria’s credit landscape.

“This initiative is not just about signing documents, it is about forging a bold partnership that will reshape how credit is accessed in Nigeria,” he stated.

Okhaimo explained that the NCGC will offer products such as individual credit guarantees up to N10 billion per transaction, portfolio guarantees capped at N5 billion, and partial guarantees covering up to 60 percent of the loan value.

Naija247news reports that the pilot phase will see each participating financial institution receiving a guarantee portfolio of N5 billion to support lending to priority sectors. The company says this intervention is critical to improving Nigeria’s credit-to-GDP ratio and accelerating job creation.

Tinuola Aigwedo, executive director of strategy and operations at NCGC, said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places a strong emphasis on economic inclusion for youth and women.

“By unlocking access to credit for youth and women entrepreneurs, we’re laying the foundation for a more resilient and equitable economy,” she said.

In his remarks, Oseni, executive director of risk and credit control at NCGC, expressed appreciation to the PFIs, stating that “we all need one another for the economy to grow.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.