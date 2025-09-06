Modi Says India-US Ties ‘Very Positive’ Amid Trump’s China Remarks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed that India’s relationship with the United States remains “very positive” following comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting India may be “lost” to China.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” Modi said in a statement on X on Saturday. He emphasized that India and the US “have a very positive and forward-looking comprehensive and global strategic partnership.”

The remarks come after tensions surfaced between the longtime allies due to US tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports. Washington cited India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil as a key concern, accusing New Delhi of indirectly supporting Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine.

The tension escalated when Trump posted on social media Friday: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” The post included a photo of Modi alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, where Modi made his first visit in seven years.

Speaking to reporters, Trump later downplayed the remark, saying the US had not “lost” India to China. He acknowledged frustration over India’s Russian oil purchases but reiterated: “I will always be friends with Modi… India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”

Historically, Trump and Modi have shared a strong personal rapport, both right-wing populists, but recent events—including India rejecting third-party mediation on Kashmir and delays in brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine—have tested the relationship.

Despite the temporary strains, Modi’s statement underscores that India-US ties remain strategically significant, even as India deepens engagement with China and Russia on regional security matters.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.