State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Governor Adeleke's Surprising Appointment: A Puff-Puff Vendor Turned Government House Chef

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, September 2025

In a heartwarming display of empowerment, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Oluwatosin Adejumo, a street puff-puff vendor, as a chef in the Government House in Osogbo. Adejumo’s rags-to-riches story began when the governor discovered her selling puff-puff during a labour rally, where organized labour groups pledged support for his administration and endorsed his bid for a second term.

A New Chapter

Adejumo’s appointment is more than just a job opportunity; it’s a testament to the governor’s commitment to empowering the less privileged. The governor not only appointed her as a chef but also awarded her a scholarship up to the Master’s level to further her education. Adejumo holds a Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and has professional catering training, making her a suitable candidate for the role.

A Story of Hope

The governor’s gesture has been widely celebrated on social media, with many Nigerians praising his act of empowerment and recognition of grassroots talent. Adejumo’s story serves as a beacon of hope for others who are struggling to make ends meet. Her appointment is a reminder that with determination and the right opportunities, anyone can achieve their dreams.

Governor Adeleke’s appointment of Oluwatosin Adejumo is a commendable act of empowerment that highlights the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent, regardless of one’s background. As Adejumo begins her new journey, her story will undoubtedly inspire many young Nigerians to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

