Governor Adeleke’s Surprising Appointment: A Puff-Puff Vendor Turned Government House Chef

6, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a heartwarming display of empowerment, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Oluwatosin Adejumo, a street puff-puff vendor, as a chef in the Government House in Osogbo. Adejumo’s rags-to-riches story began when the governor discovered her selling puff-puff during a labour rally, where organized labour groups pledged support for his administration and endorsed his bid for a second term.

A New Chapter

Adejumo’s appointment is more than just a job opportunity; it’s a testament to the governor’s commitment to empowering the less privileged. The governor not only appointed her as a chef but also awarded her a scholarship up to the Master’s level to further her education. Adejumo holds a Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and has professional catering training, making her a suitable candidate for the role.

A Story of Hope

The governor’s gesture has been widely celebrated on social media, with many Nigerians praising his act of empowerment and recognition of grassroots talent. Adejumo’s story serves as a beacon of hope for others who are struggling to make ends meet. Her appointment is a reminder that with determination and the right opportunities, anyone can achieve their dreams.

Governor Adeleke’s appointment of Oluwatosin Adejumo is a commendable act of empowerment that highlights the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent, regardless of one’s background. As Adejumo begins her new journey, her story will undoubtedly inspire many young Nigerians to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.